Blueberries widen the gap in Belgrade

Some stats that show the tricolor domination
We do not have the possession figures available, but know that France “leads” 9 shots to 2, including 4 shots on target at 1.
HALF TIME IN BELGRADE! SERBIA 0-2 FRANCE
On a last French corner, Mr Laforge sends everyone back to the locker room. Sylvain Ripoll’s players had a good first period. If they took a long time to be dangerous, the opening of the score of Adli (28th) completely unlocked the meeting, and the last quarter of an hour looked like an attack-defense for the Bleuets, who took advantage a generous penalty to make the break (43rd). We must not relax in the second half, but it smells good.
Gordic saving the Serbs!
The Serbian goalkeeper deflects a cross strike from Gouiri with his leg, which was heading for the net! The 3-0 was very, very close. The next corner gives nothing, but the Serbs are in agony.
2-0 FOR FRANCE !! GOUIRI WON’T SHAKE!
Perfect opposite of Nice, strong and low to the ground on the left. The France team widens the gap just before the break, a perfect scenario for the moment! 2-0!
Penalty for the Blueberries!
Bjekovic, despite his arm glued to the body, turns a cross from Truffert with his elbow. Yellow card for the right side, and penalty for the Bleuets. It’s very severe but we take. Gouiri will take care of it.
The very nice pass from Thuram to Gouiri in the area
Too bad, the Gym striker lacks control in the box and lets the ball pass.
Serbs in pain
Led to the score and forced to discover more, the Serbs are suffering on all French accelerations since the opening of the scoring. Sylvain Ripoll’s men may have the opportunity to take a break before the break.
Adli shines in the blue jersey
Already scorer for his first selection last Friday, the Bayer Leverkusen winger is doing it again for his second appearance with the Bleuets. We have known more complicated integrations.
Gouiri close to putting the second
The Serbian lock almost jumped a second time, with a breakthrough by Gouiri on the left, who transplanted in the axis and tried his luck. Gordic pushes back his strike with great difficulty …
AMINE ADLI GOAL !! 1-0 FOR FRANCE!
Launched on the right side, Amine Adli accelerates, enters the Serbian area, and triggers a cross strike from the right, his bad foot. She’s not very powerful, but that’s enough to fool Serbian keeper, Gordic. The Blues take the lead on their first real opportunity!
Some technical errors for the moment
The Bleuets resumed their march forward, but are still struggling to get a real opportunity, because of balls too easily lost in the last 30 meters. Adrien Truffert notably missed two or three assists.
Little confusion between Badiashile and Tedic
The Belgian referee, Nicolas Laforge, is forced to play gendarme. But nothing bad. Always 0-0.
The Serbs have been more vigorous for a few minutes
Be careful not to fall asleep on the French side …
Oh the Meslier parade!
The first real chance of the match is Serbian. On a center back, Adli misses his clearance, and Bjekovic can trigger a full-axis strike, outside the area. Fortunately Meslier relaxed well to push the ball for a corner.
Gouiri shoots his second corner badly (again)
Too bad, the Nice had obtained it on an interesting combination with Truffert on the left of the Serbian area.
Corner for the Serbs
Serbia take advantage of a missed intervention by Truffert to secure their first corner. But Meslier is respected in his area, and even gets a free kick for an opponent’s foul. This is the first ball that the Leeds goalkeeper touches with his hand in this meeting.
Adli collapses in the box … but no penalty
On a cross from Kalimuendo from the right side, Amine Adli collapsed at the penalty spot after a duel with Markovic. But the referee does not flinch. Rightly so, obviously.
Good job from Diop on the left side
The Monegasque addresses a good low center in the Serbian area, but no Frenchman is there to take it back. Control is tricolor at the start of the game, possession too.
And come on, one more sole on Caqueret
First yellow card for midfielder Mirko Topic.
The Serbs have sharpened the spikes …
Less than five minutes of play, and already a lot of shots distributed by the locals, it promises …
Note also that the ground is good, very fat. It is probably not an evening for artists.
Corner for Blueberries
Kalimuendo sees his cross blocked on the right side. But Gouiri’s corner was crushed and easily cleared by the Serbian defense.
First little alert in the blue surface
Fortunately Gavric was offside.
Let’s go to Serbia-France!
The Serbs have just kicked off.
The players enter the lawn
Make way for hymns, then serious matters. Note that William Saliba is captain.
Sad atmosphere in Belgrade
Less than a hundred spectators are present in the stands of the Partizan stadium. It must be said that it is raining, and that the A team of Serbia is playing tonight (8:45 p.m.) against Azerbaijan a few hundred meters away, in the lair of the Red Star.
The classification of group H
Moreover, here is the current classification of Group H before the evening meeting in Belgrade:
1. France, 7 pts
2. Ukraine, 6 pts
3. Faroe Islands, 5 pts (+1 match)
4. Serbia, 4 pts
5. Armenia, 3 pts (+1 match)
6. North Macedonia, 2 pts
Serbia wants to continue
Defeated by Ukraine on the first day (1-0), before being held in check by North Macedonia (0-0), Serbia finally won a victory in Armenia last Thursday (4-1) . Zvonko Zivkovic’s team needs to follow up so as not to be left behind.
Camavinga is still forfeited
Called by Sylvain Ripoll for this October rally, despite a pain in his foot, Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) had been preserved against Ukraine on Friday, and will still not play this Tuesday. The midfielder did not make the trip to Serbia.
The same eleven for the Blueberries
Sylvain Ripoll aligns exactly the same starting eleven as against Ukraine last Friday (5-0). Rayan Cherki is on the bench.
The composition of Blueberries:
Meslier – Kalulu, Saliba, Badiashile, Truffert – A.Adli, K. Thuram, Caqueret – S. Diop, Kalimuendo, Gouiri
Substitutes:
Dietsch, Badé, Beka Beka, Chotard, Lukeba, Cho, Gusto, Cherki, Antiste
Blueberries at the top of their group
With two wins and a draw, Sylvain Ripoll’s team leads Group H. Les Bleuets largely beat Ukraine last Friday, in Brest (5-0), with goals from Arnaud Kalimuendo (40th), Sofiane Diop (43rd), Amine Adli (54th) and Rayan Cherki (68th, 80th).
Euro Espoirs (qualifiers): Serbia-France live
Follow live with RMC Sport the qualifying match for Euro Espoirs 2023 between the France team and Serbia, this Tuesday in Belgrade (6.30 p.m.).