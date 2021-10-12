BMW 320 i Series (2021): tradition is good

In short Family sedan From 42 600 € Power: 184 ch

Despite the deployment of micro-hybridization throughout the range, a few exceptions remain in the BMW catalog, such as the 320 i Series. This version is one of the few that has not yet called for the reinforcement of a 48-volt starter-alternator, intended to lower fuel consumption and especially CO2 emissions.

We quickly understand why by taking a look at the CO2 emissions of the 4-cylinder petrol. In the worst case, the sedan suffers an ecological penalty of 983 € (155 g of CO2 / km). The grammage depends on the level of equipment of the car influencing the weight and the aerodynamics. For our trial version emitting 145 g of CO2 / km, the penalty reaches 310 €. An additional cost that customers can easily overcome.

The question is whether the 320i deserves a starting bet of € 42,600 while opposite there is a powerful 320 e version, plug-in hybrid at € 47,800? In terms of driving pleasure, certainly. The 2.0 supercharged 184 hp is a model of flexibility and roundness. Associated automatically with the excellent 8-speed automatic transmission, it delivers remarkable driving comfort in urban use where vibrations and sound are non-existent. This block is not lethargic for all that, because when it comes to raising the tone, it responds present and gives voice. The maximum torque of 300 Nm is available very early and over a good range of use, thus providing sustained acceleration and solid pick-ups that will get you out of all the rough spots.







The other strong point of this block is its thirst for camels. We were very pleasantly surprised by the low levels of consumption recorded during our journey between Paris and Munich. On the motorway, we reached an average of 7.1l / 100 km without practicing eco-driving. In addition, this version has a 59-liter tank guaranteeing a very comfortable range for long journeys. The total average consumption of our test, carried out on a mixed route of nearly 3,000 km, was 6.7 l / 100 km. In terms of power level and driving pleasure, it’s an excellent score. But not as good as the one seen behind the wheel of the 320 th. The latter houses the same 2.0 but adds an electric motor of 113 hp for a cumulative power of 204 hp. As a bonus to cover 75 km entirely electric, we noted an average consumption of 4.9 l / 100 km. In return, you will have a 40-liter tank which will orient the nature of your travels more towards the suburban.





When it comes to driving, we are happy to find the precision, balance and dynamism worthy of the propeller brand. This “Lounge” access finish, in standard suspension, provides comfort that sticks to the DNA of this engine. The 3 Series turns out to be a sedan that is easy to use on a daily basis: brilliant on the main roads where filtration and soundproofing border on perfection, docile in the city and formidable on small roads. We always appreciate the low driving position and the driver-oriented cockpit which gives the driver the feeling of being one with the car. Here, everything comes to hand in an intuitive way and the same goes for the multimedia interface. Without fuss, it presents all the current comfort and connectivity elements (wireless Carplay and Android Auto under certain smartphone compatibility conditions). However, we do not recommend that you check the “gesture control” option which is totally gadgetry. On the other hand, we strongly advise you to opt for the invaluable reversing camera for maneuvers in town.







In terms of reception, the Munich sedan remains a prime candidate, offering a good level of comfort to rear passengers thanks to a well-hollowed bench and sufficient knee space to accommodate the legs of a large template. With 480 liters the trunk is easily suitable for family use but it will be necessary to deal with a low height. You can opt for the station wagon, which is more practical at this level by investing an additional € 2,000.