Boxing: Night club, pool party… how Tyson Fury celebrated his victory against Deontay Wilder (photos)

After the effort, the comfort. In the wake of his victory, Saturday night, in Las Vegas, against Deontay Wilder, knocked out in the 11th round, Tyson Fury celebrated his success as it should and in very good company.

If he was knocked out twice by the American, the “Gipsy King” still had enough strength to party after brilliantly retaining his WBC heavyweight belt. Because rather than resting, he left the T-Mobile Arena to go to Hakkasan, a Las Vegas nightclub where DJ Steve Aoki was on the decks to host an evening.

Shirtless, Fury notably took to the stage alongside the DJ and in the company of his wife to wiggle but also sing microphone in hand, all in a boosted atmosphere, as shown in the videos shared on social networks by the DJ.

But the Briton was not satisfied with a trip to this nightclub. After leaving the premises in the early hours of the morning, he got back to work the next day at a pool party organized in a swimming pool of the many hotels in Las Vegas, always accompanied by Steve Aoki.





Still very excited and again without a shirt, under the Vegas sun, he decompressed by drinking a few bottles of beer, among other things, by the water’s edge. As in the ring, Tyson Fury is not the last to provide the show outside.