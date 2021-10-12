Brahim Bouhlel: what risks the actor of the series “Validated” judged this Wednesday in Morocco?

While season 2 of “Validé” comes out this October 11 on Canal +, Brahim Bouhlel, one of the main actors, is still imprisoned in Morocco. He was sentenced to eight months in prison in April for a video deemed insulting.

The 25-year-old Franco-Algerian comedian has attempted several appeals and requests for pardon, which have gone unheeded. He is now “resigned” to serve his sentence to the end, according to one of his relatives interviewed by Le Parisien. Brahim Bouhlel should be released in early December.

A video deemed shocking

The actor of “Validé”, a series directed by Franck Gastambide, was prosecuted for “broadcasting a video of a person without his consent” and “misappropriation of a minor”.

At issue: a video posted on social networks, where we see him seated on the terrace of a restaurant in Marrakech. Brahim Bouhlel was in the company of Sammy Tami, influencer better known under the pseudo Zbarbooking, and actor Hedi Bouchenafa. The words of the three men caused an uproar among Internet users. “The last person who spoke badly to me in Morocco, I took out a bundle and I slapped it in dirhams”, notably launched Brahim Bouhlel. “What I like, here, is all the p *** that I pay 100 dirhams”, he continued, before insulting children crossed in the street of “son of p ** * “. These minors appear with their faces uncovered.

“Failed” parody

Brahim Bouhlel, Sammy Tami and Hedi Bouchenafa have apologized. “My only intention as an actor was to make people laugh and not to offend the sensitivity of anyone,” assured the actor of “Validated” in an Instagram post.





“The words I have said do not reflect the reality or my perception of the Kingdom. They are only part of a parody, which undoubtedly has failed in its effects, ”he added.

Brahim Bouhlel was nevertheless sentenced to eight months in prison, and Sammy Tami to twelve months in prison. Hedi Bouchenafa managed to leave the country before the opening of the investigation. Brahim Bouhlel had initially traveled to Morocco for the shooting of a film by Mohamed Hamidi.