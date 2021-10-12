Brazil: Neymar in full storm, Thiago Silva and Neymar Sr steal his rescue – football

Criticized on and off the pitch in Brazil, Neymar can count on Thiago Silva and his father, Neymar Sr. Both men have posted strong messages on social media to support the Brazilian striker from Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar is going through a difficult period

Neymar is in the hard. Criticized for several weeks for his disappointing start to the season at Paris Saint-Germain, the 29-year-old striker has not been able to change his mind with the Brazilian national team. On the contrary, his last match against Colombia (0-0) did not reassure many people and the Parisian has to face new criticisms which seem to weigh on his morale.

Thiago Silva’s strong message

Before this meeting, the star of PSG had already let shine through a blow of the blues, evoking a possible end of international career after the next World Cup in 2022. I see it like that because I don’t know if I will be mentally strong enough to continue managing my life as a footballer afterwards. , launched the Auriverde in an excerpt from the documentary Neymar & The Line Of Kings broadcast by DAZN.

Faced with what looks like a bad man, Thiago Silva wanted to support his teammate in selection. If you need someone strong to be by your side, know that I will always be there. The Silva family loves you , wrote the Chelsea central defender on Instagram, posting a photo in which he hugs the Paris striker. A message of comfort that falls peak for the former Barcelona who has to face another controversy, off the field this time.





A selfie is controversial in Brazil

In recent hours, Neymar has also been criticized in Brazil for taking a selfie with a young fan very moved without putting on his mask. His father, Neymar Sr, banged his fist on the table using strong words on Instagram: He is my idol, that of many Brazilians. Yesterday my son posed for a photo next to a child, put his face to his, at the risk of being criticized for removing the mask. What next ? Where is respect for the human being, for the eternal photo in a short life … the unique opportunity of a fan.

An idiot ? No ! He’s the hero. A hero without lies, who faces his story head-on, without looking for cowardly shortcuts, without being treacherous. Go ahead, my son … I am very proud of you! , he continued, referring to a commentator who had called his sonidiot live on Brazilian television. There is no doubt that these words will bring comfort to Neymar, who seems to be in great need of it.

