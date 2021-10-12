More

    Breakthrough in Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving removed from the group! | NBA

    Sports


    Steve Nash had said Monday night that no imminent decision was in the pipeline regarding Kyrie Irving, but he was bluffing! The Nets have just announced that the All-Star point guard is no longer allowed to train or play with his teammates until he can participate “fully”. Clearly, as long as Kyrie Irving is not vaccinated, and therefore allowed to play in New York, he will have to stay away from the group.

    Kyrie made a personal choice, and we respect his individual freedom Sean Marks wrote in a statement. ” However, his choice restricts his ability to be full-time with the team, and we do not allow any team member to participate partially.. “

    The GM of the Nets then explains that this decision is also linked to the fact that he is ” imperative to continue to build cohesion collectively“, And to rely on” the values ​​of sacrifice and unity To achieve a goal that remains the same: to win the title.

    Unvaccinated, Kyrie Irving has been in his position since the start of training camp, and if he is allowed to train at the Nets facilities and play on the go, he is not allowed to enter Barclays. Center for home matches (41 per season), nor at Madison Square Garden for future meetings against the Knicks (2 per year).


    Kyrie Irving Percentage Rebounds
    Season Team MJ Min Shots 3pts LF Off Def Early Pd Fte Int Bp Ct Pts
    2011-12 KEY 51 31 46.9 39.9 87.2 0.9 2.9 3.8 5.4 2.2 1.1 3.1 0.4 18.5
    2012-13 KEY 59 35 45.2 39.1 85.5 0.6 3.1 3.7 5.9 2.5 1.5 3.2 0.4 22.5
    2013-14 KEY 71 35 43.0 35.8 86.1 0.7 2.9 3.7 6.1 2.3 1.5 2.7 0.3 20.8
    2014-15 KEY 75 36 46.8 41.5 86.3 0.7 2.4 3.2 5.2 2.0 1.5 2.5 0.3 21.7
    2015-16 KEY 53 32 44.8 32.2 88.5 0.8 2.1 3.0 4.7 2.0 1.1 2.3 0.3 19.6
    2016-17 KEY 72 35 47.3 40.1 90.5 0.7 2.5 3.2 5.8 2.2 1.2 2.5 0.3 25.2
    2017-18 BOS 60 32 49.1 40.8 88.9 0.6 3.2 3.8 5.1 2.0 1.1 2.3 0.3 24.4
    2018-19 BOS 67 33 48.7 40.1 87.3 1.1 3.9 5.0 6.9 2.5 1.5 2.6 0.5 23.8
    2019-20 BRK 20 33 47.8 39.4 92.2 1.1 4.1 5.2 6.4 2.7 1.4 2.6 0.5 27.4
    2020-21 BRK 54 35 50.6 40.2 92.2 1.0 3.8 4.8 6.0 2.6 1.4 2.4 0.7 26.9
    Total 582 34 47.0 39.1 88.1 0.8 3.0 3.8 5.7 2.3 1.3 2.6 0.4 22.8


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlePerpignan: an owner ready to exchange his apartment for a Pokémon card at 70,000 euros
    Next articleAmazon drops the price of the excellent Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones (-37%)

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC