Breakthrough in Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving removed from the group! | NBA

Steve Nash had said Monday night that no imminent decision was in the pipeline regarding Kyrie Irving, but he was bluffing! The Nets have just announced that the All-Star point guard is no longer allowed to train or play with his teammates until he can participate “fully”. Clearly, as long as Kyrie Irving is not vaccinated, and therefore allowed to play in New York, he will have to stay away from the group.

” Kyrie made a personal choice, and we respect his individual freedom Sean Marks wrote in a statement. ” However, his choice restricts his ability to be full-time with the team, and we do not allow any team member to participate partially.. “

The GM of the Nets then explains that this decision is also linked to the fact that he is ” imperative to continue to build cohesion collectively“, And to rely on” the values ​​of sacrifice and unity To achieve a goal that remains the same: to win the title.

Unvaccinated, Kyrie Irving has been in his position since the start of training camp, and if he is allowed to train at the Nets facilities and play on the go, he is not allowed to enter Barclays. Center for home matches (41 per season), nor at Madison Square Garden for future meetings against the Knicks (2 per year).



