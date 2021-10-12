British government made “big mistakes”, says parliamentary report

A damning parliamentary report released on Tuesday claims the UK government has committed “big mistakes“And delayed taking action at the start of the pandemic, believing that this is the”one of the biggest public health failures” UK. “The containment and social distancing decisions made in the first weeks of the pandemic – and the advice leading up to them – are one of the biggest public health failures the UK has ever seen», Affirmed the deputies. The United Kingdom is one of the countries most affected in Europe by the coronavirus with almost 138.00 dead.

The study, carried out by two parliamentary committees after months of hearings, explains that the Conservative government of Boris Johnson, following the advice of scientists, adopted a “gradual and progressive approachRather than quickly instituting containment. Until March 23, ministers have “only (sought to) moderate the rate of infectionIn the population rather than completely stop its spread, hoping that collective immunity develops.

Inevitable confinement

On Sky News, Minister Steve Barclay explained that the government had “monitoring scientific advice“And had”made decisions to act quickly», Citing the booming vaccination campaign. Regarding the decision to establish containment, “at the time, we feared that if we confined too early, (the population) would not agree to remain confined for a long time», Which was not the case, he admitted. The minister refused to apologize but assured that “if there are lessons to be learned, the government is ready to do so“.





The report released Tuesday notes that scientists advising the government were “unanimous“March 13”on the fact that measures to completely suppress the spread of Covid-19 will cause a second peak“. He is “astonishingThat it took them so long to realize that full containment was necessary, say parliamentarians, even with overwhelming evidence, such as a model from Imperial College London who claimed that an epidemic was not containment could lead to 500,000 deaths, showing that containment was “inevitable“.

Public inquiry in 2022

Parliamentarians also lambasted the decision not to test elderly people discharged from hospitals before they returned to their retirement homes, which helped to spread the epidemic. They claimed that certain measures (curfew at 10 p.m. for pubs, ban on outdoor children’s sports) were not scientifically founded. While pointing to failures and delays, the report highlights the success of the vaccination campaign which began in December 2020. More than 78% of those over 12 are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“The UK’s response combined big mistakes and big successesLike the vaccination program, said in a joint statement Conservative MPs Greg Clark and Jeremy Hunt, chairmen of the two committees in charge of the report, calling for “learn the lessons“. For Jonathan Ashworth, in charge of health issues at Labor, the main opposition party, the conclusions of this report are “overwhelming“And show that”monumental mistakesHave been committed. A public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic is scheduled for 2022.