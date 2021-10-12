British government responsible for historic “failure”

A parliamentary report criticizes Boris Johnson’s government for having “deliberately” adopted a “Gradual and progressive approach” instead of more drastic measures.

A damning parliamentary report released Tuesday, October 12, claims the UK government and its scientific advisers made serious mistakes and accumulated significant delays in dealing with the onset of the pandemic, “One of the biggest public health failures the UK has ever seen”. The study, carried out by two parliamentary committees after months of hearings, claims Boris Johnson’s government has “deliberately” adopted a “Gradual and progressive approach” instead of more drastic measures. This “nad” decision, which made the United Kingdom one of the countries most affected in Europe by the coronavirus with almost 138.00 dead, is due in particular to the opinions of scientists who advised Downing Street, the report says.

Until March 23, ministers have “only (look for) moderate the rate of infection “ in the population rather than completely stopping its spread “Because of official scientific advice, not against it”. The scientists making up the group responsible for advising the government were thus “Unanimous” March 13 “On the fact that measures aimed at completely suppressing the spread of Covid-19 will cause a second peak”.





He is “Amazing” that it took them so long to realize that full containment was needed, say parliamentarians, even with overwhelming evidence, such as an Imperial College London model that claimed an unchecked epidemic could lead to 500,000 deaths, showing that containment was “inevitable”. “The containment and social distancing decisions made in the first few weeks of the pandemic – and the advice leading up to them – are one of the biggest public health failures the UK has ever seen.”, said the deputies.

The latter also castigated the decision not to test the elderly leaving the hospital before they returned to their retirement home and affirmed that certain measures (curfew at 10 p.m. for pubs, ban on outdoor children’s sport) were not scientifically based. “The UK’s response combined great mistakes and great successes”, like the vaccination program, said in a joint statement Greg Clark and Jeremy Hunt, chairmen of the two committees in charge of the report, “It is essential to learn the lessons to be as efficient as possible during the remainder of the pandemic and into the future”.