“Brother, I already told you once, respect women” … During a concert, Soso Maness reframes a spectator who was harassing a woman

“Leave her alone, please. Bro, I told you once before, please respect women “, interrupts the Marseille rapper. “I’ve seen you for a while now, he said. Party quietly, okay? “

We see the Marseille rapper Soso Maness interrupting his concert to lecture a spectator who was harassing a young woman in the audience, during the concert.

“Leave her alone, please!”… The video has been circulating for a few days on social networks and was shot in Narosse, in the Landes, as part of the You-F festival which was held last weekend.

However, this concert smelled of sulfur, for the most prominent Marseille rapper at the moment. The center-right mayor Julien Dubois explained in a press release that he was canceling his planned visit because the festival “seems to make the choice to maintain in its programming the presence of a rapper calling for hatred against the police”.





“The Grand Dax will not be able to remain a partner of an event whose organizers do not correctly assess the seriousness of the remarks made and the emotion aroused”, he added.

Also announcing the cancellation of his visit, the Prefect of the Landes Cécile Bigot-Dekeyzer condemned in a press release “the very negative remarks made by the rapper against the police ” and which had aroused a “very strong controversy” on September 10, when spectators attending a concert by the Marseille rapper at the Fête de l’Humanité resumed in chorus with him “everyone, everyone hates the police.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and the police unions then denounced comments “shameful”, “pitiful” and “indecent”. “The police are made up of the children of the people who protect our most modest fellow citizens at the risk of their lives”, said Gerald Darmanin.

No doubt they will also be quick to react to congratulate the rapper for having flown to the aid of the young woman during this concert …