    Bug on the CAF website: the accounts of beneficiaries still inaccessible on Tuesday

    Access to their account is still impossible on Tuesday for CAF beneficiaries.

    Following a bug that occurred during the night from Sunday to Monday, which allowed beneficiaries to consult the files of other beneficiaries, CAF announced on Tuesday that “The My Account Area and the mobile application are currently closed”.

    Screenshot

    A closure intended for “completely secure the situation”, explains the Family Allowance Fund in a press release on October 12.
    “Our technical teams are doing everything to restore the situation as soon as possible” she also assures.

    Beneficiaries are invited not to contact their fund regarding access to their personal file.

    For security reasons, access to the site was closed today and the beneficiaries concerned will be informed. People who changed their password before Sunday October 10 at 9 p.m. are not affected. The @CNIL will be informed today in accordance with the law.

