Bug on the CAF website: the accounts of beneficiaries still inaccessible on Tuesday

Access to their account is still impossible on Tuesday for CAF beneficiaries.

Following a bug that occurred during the night from Sunday to Monday, which allowed beneficiaries to consult the files of other beneficiaries, CAF announced on Tuesday that “The My Account Area and the mobile application are currently closed”.

Read also :

Major bug on the CAF website which displayed the accounts of other people …





The accounts of beneficiaries remain inaccessible on Tuesday.

Screenshot



A closure intended for “completely secure the situation”, explains the Family Allowance Fund in a press release on October 12.

“Our technical teams are doing everything to restore the situation as soon as possible” she also assures.

Beneficiaries are invited not to contact their fund regarding access to their personal file.