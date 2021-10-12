



Game news Call of Duty Vanguard: Treyarch’s Dated Zombies Mode Presentation!

On November 5, players will be able to experience the new Call of Duty, dubbed Vanguard. We have already had the presentation of the campaign and the multiplayer, but the zombies mode, however announced, had been very discreet so far.

Things will change very quickly, as Treyarch announced tonight the date for the Zombies mode of Call of Duty: Vanguard, whose parent studio is Sledgehammer Games. The appointment is therefore fixed this Thursday, October 14 at 5 p.m. (French time). The studio hasn’t said much more about what we can expect, but Treyarch’s tweet shows the arm of an infected after a strange symbol did not appear in the background. Nevertheless this mode is generally very popular, and that the studio seems to be aware of the expectation that exists around. Raise your hand if you’re ready for the Vanguard Zombies World Showcase. (…) On the side of the Twitter account of the license, we are being told Dark Ether, demons and zombies, suggesting a fashion orientation towards more mystical themes. There too, a short teaser lets us glimpse a terrifying creature with four arms and three characters. What is she, what a story was made

Zombies + Black Ether + Demons ?! Vanguard bring in one of your favorite fashions with a spooky twist. (…) About Call of Duty: Vanguard Pre-order Call of Duty Vanguard on Amazon

Through MalloDelic, Writing jeuxvideo.com