Camp Nou will be able to refuel

The Camp Nou, whose gauge was so far limited to 60%, will soon be able to refuel. The Catalan authorities have in fact decided to ease the health restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “From Friday, the vast majority of attendance gauges will disappear”, said the president of the region Pere Aragones, Tuesday, during a press conference.
The official Barça website shared the relief of the Blaugrana people: “After a year and a half without matches, then matches in an empty stadium, then matches with restrictions, the time has finally come to fill Barça’s stadium again! “
Le Clasico Sunday 24 October
The news comes at a crucial moment for the club with three matches scheduled in eight days at its 99,000-seat stadium.
After Valencia’s reception on Sunday, Barça, the last in their Champions League group with two defeats in as many games, will host Dynamo Kiev on October 20.
Then on Sunday October 24 (4:15 p.m.), it will be the Clasico against Real Madrid.
Club president Joan Laporta had expressed his disappointment at the end of September after the lifting of restrictions in the country’s stadiums by the Spanish central government, a decision that only Catalonia and the Basque Country had chosen not to follow.