certain restrictions on returning to Lozère, where the situation is deteriorating

In Lozère, the incidence rate has tripled in one week. Consequently, the wearing of a mask becomes compulsory again in establishments open to the public subject to the health pass and the return of the mask to primary school is also being studied.

“In nearly thirty departments, the epidemic is no longer declining, or even starting to rise again very slightly,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal warned last week. This is particularly the case in Lozère,where the “health situation is deteriorating rapidly”, wrote Tuesday, October 12 the prefecture.

With an incidence rate of 102.2 per 100,000 inhabitants over one week (as of October 8), this department has indeed the highest level in the metropolis.. It was only 64.2 on October 5 and 27.5 on the 1st, reports BFMTV, which calculates that this incidence rate has therefore increased by 271.4% in seven days. By way of comparison, the national incidence rate fell from 49.7 to 43.1 over the same period, i.e. below the alert threshold set at 50.

“We are a bit of an exception. Unfortunately, at the national level, and also at the regional level, we have a rate which is twice higher than the Aude, and three times higher than the rate of the Hérault”, underlined Monday 11 october on France Blue Mathieu Pardell, director of the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Lozère. This “is starting to be worrying,” he said.





In this context, wearing a mask is therefore once again “compulsory in establishments open to the public subject to the health pass”., indicates the prefecture. The return of the mask to primary school is also being studied, report BFMTV. The lifting of the obligation to wear a mask in primary is indeed authorized only in the departments where the incidence rate is less than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Why such an increase?

This sharp increase in the incidence rate could be explained by clusters, which can give the impression of an explosion in the least populated department of France. “The incidence rate is per 100,000 inhabitants, the Lozère population being a little smaller with 76,000 inhabitants. There were two clusters in the establishments and it rises very quickly. Finally, a rate of 100, that makes us between 80 and 90 cases in the department. We will say that these two or three clusters increased the rate naturally, “explains Mathieu Pardell.

If the incidence rate is particularly high, hospitalizations linked to Covid-19 are at their lowest with only one person being hospitalized, far from 581 in the entire Occitania region, and no one in intensive care (against 105 in the region), according to the latest ARS bulletin.

“But there is something to worry about because we have dynamics in percentage increase”, however warns Mathieu Pardell. “For example, despite clusters in schools, we have an increase of more than 500% for the incidence rate for 45/65 year olds, which is not linked to these clusters”, underlines t -he. “It will take us a few more days to analyze the causes of this epidemic outbreak,” he insists.

However, the specialist is already putting forward “a relaxation of barrier gestures” and a vaccination rate lower than the national average, at 70 first-time vaccinated and 68.9% of people with a complete vaccination schedule, against respectively 75.5% and 73.3% in France.

He thus calls on the people of Lozère to “vigorously and rigorously apply barrier gestures.”