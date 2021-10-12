Charlene and Albert of Monaco: this paternity request that intrigued British journalists

The press examines the paternity rumors that hover over Albert of Monaco. A 37-year-old Brazilian, Mariza, claims to have had a daughter with the Monegasque.

Before forming the solid couple with Charlene, Albert of Monaco has been linked to many women. The prince recognized two illegitimate children: Alexandre coste and Jazmin Grace Grimaldi. And that might not be all. Indeed, a Brazilian who responds to the name of Mariza S. claims to have had a child with the prince albert of monaco. Her daughter is now a 16-year-old teenager. Mariza S. recounts having met Albert during her stay in Rio de Janeiro in 2004. They would then have lived a love story across Europe. In 2005 their daughter would be born. In an article published on October 2, the magazine Town and Country returns to this crazy rumor. And questions the former “spy” of Albert of Monaco, who worked for years for the Monegasque.

The man questions the testimony of Mariza S. “He has always used his status as a prince to charm women”, Robert Eringer, 67, told Town & Country. “In 2005, Albert was almost 50 years old, almost bald, coated and rather ugly. It was her high royal status that charmed women, and certainly not her physical appearance. “

Prince Albert’s lawyer denies

Sixteen years after her supposed meeting with Albert, Mariza S. does not give up. Nevertheless, Thierry lacoste, lawyer of the prince, denied in the columns of the Point, in October 2020: “This case is a tartuferie and a real hoax. It does not rest on anything, except on rantings. In the details given by the mother of this girl, in particular on a so-called shared trip, neither the dates nor the facts correspond. There are no intimate photos, no tangible facts surrounding a possible relationship. “

