Charlene and Albert of Monaco: this paternity request that intrigued British journalists

The press examines the paternity rumors that hover over Albert of Monaco. A 37-year-old Brazilian, Mariza, claims to have had a daughter with the Monegasque.
Before forming the solid couple with Charlene, Albert of Monaco has been linked to many women. The prince recognized two illegitimate children: Alexandre coste and Jazmin Grace Grimaldi. And that might not be all. Indeed, a Brazilian who responds to the name of Mariza S. claims to have had a child with the prince albert of monaco. Her daughter is now a 16-year-old teenager. Mariza S. recounts having met Albert during her stay in Rio de Janeiro in 2004. They would then have lived a love story across Europe. In 2005 their daughter would be born. In an article published on October 2, the magazine Town and Country returns to this crazy rumor. And questions the former “spy” of Albert of Monaco, who worked for years for the Monegasque.
The man questions the testimony of Mariza S. “He has always used his status as a prince to charm women”, Robert Eringer, 67, told Town & Country. “In 2005, Albert was almost 50 years old, almost bald, coated and rather ugly. It was her high royal status that charmed women, and certainly not her physical appearance. “
Prince Albert’s lawyer denies
Sixteen years after her supposed meeting with Albert, Mariza S. does not give up. Nevertheless, Thierry lacoste, lawyer of the prince, denied in the columns of the Point, in October 2020: “This case is a tartuferie and a real hoax. It does not rest on anything, except on rantings. In the details given by the mother of this girl, in particular on a so-called shared trip, neither the dates nor the facts correspond. There are no intimate photos, no tangible facts surrounding a possible relationship. “
Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge
© Jean-François Ottonello
2/19 –
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene
National tribute ceremony to the victims of the terrorist attack of October 29, 2020 at the top of the Colline du Château in Nice on November 7, 2020.
3/19 –
Alexandre coste
Albert recognized his son Alexandre Coste
© Jean-Charles Vinaj
4/19 –
Princess Caroline of Hanover, Andrea Casiraghi, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco
Gala evening during the Monegasque National Day at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, November 19, 2017.
© Agency
5/19 –
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Pauline Ducruet
Start of the 28th Rallye Aicha des Gazelles from the Promenade des Anglais in Nice on March 17, 2018.
© Bruno Bebert
6/19 –
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Prince Albert II of Monaco
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and her father Prince Albert II of Monaco in the stands during the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2018 in Roquebrune Cap Martin on April 19, 2018.
© Jean-François Ottonello
7/19 –
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco
Rafael Nadal wins the Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 for the eleventh time in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, April 22, 2018.
© Bruno Bebert
8/19 –
Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Pierre Casiraghi, Daniel Ricciardo
The princely family of Monaco and the drivers on the podium of the 76th Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix on May 27, 2018 © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
© Olivier Huitel / Pool Monaco / Bestimage
9/19 –
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco present gifts to the elderly at the headquarters of the Red Cross, as part of the Monegasque National Day celebrations in Monaco, November 17, 2018.
© Claudia Albuquerque
10/19 –
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene
Arrivals of people at the 71st Monaco Red Cross gala in Monaco on July 26, 2019.
© Olivier Huitel
11/19 –
Princess Caroline of Hanover, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Stéphanie of Monaco,
The princely family of Monaco in the courtyard of the palace during the Monegasque National Day in Monaco on November 19, 2019.
© Bruno Bebert
12/19 –
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene
Arrivals at the gala evening on the occasion of the Monegasque National Day at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on November 19, 2019. This year, the opera Lucia di Lammermoor is being played on the stage of the Salle des Princes.
© Claudia Albuquerque
13/19 –
John Kelly, Princess Caroline of Hanover, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II
Arrivals at the gala evening on the occasion of the Monegasque National Day at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on November 19, 2019.
© STARMAX / BESTIMAGE
14/19 –
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi
Jazmin Grace-Grimaldi at the 2019 Princess Grace Awards party photocall at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on November 25, 219.
© Bruno Bebert
15/19 –
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco during the presentation of Christmas gifts to the Monegasque Red Cross in Monaco on December 18, 2019.
© Bruno Bebert
16/19 –
Prince Albert II of Monaco, his wife Princess Charlene
Prince Albert II of Monaco, his wife Princess Charlene and their children the Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella attended from a balcony of the Palace in the traditional procession during the celebration of the Saint Devote, Patron Saint of Monaco, in Monaco on January 27, 2020.
© Bruno Bebert
17/19 –
Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco
Funeral (Sorties) of Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy (Elisabeth Anne), cousin of Prince Albert II in the Notre-Dame-Immaculée Cathedral in Monaco on June 17, 2020
© JC Vinaj
18/19 –
Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco
The princely family of Monaco at the finish of the 3rd edition of the “The Crossing: Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge” race.
© Jean-François Ottonello
19/19 –
Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco
Princess Charlene (Repossi jewelry) and Prince Albert II of Monaco during the “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” gala photocall organized by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation on September 24, 2020.