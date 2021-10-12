China. Fear of further electricity shortages

“China: ‘The rust belt’ fears new electricity shortages” according to this report from the Reuters agency.

Liaoning Province, the largest economy in northeast China’s ‘rust belt’, on Monday warned of worsening power shortages despite government efforts to boost coal supplies and manage energy consumption.

Shortages plaguing the world’s second-largest economy are expected to last until the end of the year, and analysts and traders forecast a 12% drop in industry energy use in the fourth quarter due to a supply insufficient coal this winter.

Liaoning Province issued its second highest alert level for power shortages for the fifth time in two weeks on Monday, warning that the deficit could reach nearly 5 gigawatts.

Liaoning, which is also the largest consumer of electricity among the three provinces that make up the Chinese industrial region nicknamed “the rust belt”, has experienced widespread power cuts since mid-September.

The energy crisis also highlights the difficulty of reducing the global economy’s dependence on fossil fuels, shortly before the start of the COP26 climate change talks, to be held in Glasgow next month.





The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s planning body, announced on Monday that it had urged electricity suppliers to increase their coal stocks ”.

Except that it is difficult to get out of the coal.

Obviously there are still some!

Corn…

Let’s not kid ourselves.

All the coal that could be easily extracted has been extracted!

So there are still the most difficult and expensive mines.

Above all, there is an exploding energy demand. Simply.

We are 8 billion inhabitants with a standard of living that continues to improve and therefore requires even more energy.

If we no longer want to pollute, we no longer need coal.

But there are not yet enough windmills in the world and in China to do without them.

So either we cut the current or we pollute …

The energy transition is off to a bad start.

Charles SANNAT

