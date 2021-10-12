Christian Horner (Red Bull) surprised at Mercedes top speed at Turkish GP

The Briton, never stingy with comments on his rivals and clearly engaged for several months in a psychological battle with Mercedes, nevertheless clarified that he had not lodged a complaint: “We just asked questions, like every team has the right to do. And it’s not just us, other manufacturers have done it. It’s up to the FIA ​​to look into the subject, to investigate. But when you get to go faster than with open DRS, it’s pretty remarkable. On the main straight, just after the curve, Lewis was going between 15 and 20 km / h faster than us. It’s impressive ! “