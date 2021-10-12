Christian Horner (Red Bull) surprised at Mercedes top speed at Turkish GP

Even if Red Bull managed to place its two drivers on the podium last Sunday in Istanbul (Max Verstappen 2nd, Sergio Perez 3rd), behind Valtteri Bottas’ Mercedes, the team boss did not fail on Monday to point out the advantage of German single-seaters in terms of top speed on the Turkish track.
“They’ve taken a big step forward in terms of top speed recently, said Christian Horner. And while we could fight with them until now by unloading the ailerons, this is no longer possible. In Turkey, while having a larger rear wing on his car, Lewis (Hamilton) had a significant advantage in a straight line. It’s up to us to optimize our package as best we can, but I’m amazed at the gain they got from their engine. “
The Briton, never stingy with comments on his rivals and clearly engaged for several months in a psychological battle with Mercedes, nevertheless clarified that he had not lodged a complaint: “We just asked questions, like every team has the right to do. And it’s not just us, other manufacturers have done it. It’s up to the FIA to look into the subject, to investigate. But when you get to go faster than with open DRS, it’s pretty remarkable. On the main straight, just after the curve, Lewis was going between 15 and 20 km / h faster than us. It’s impressive ! “