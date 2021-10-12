Christophe Deylaud leaves and… Régis Sonnes suspended by the club

New rebound in the endless crisis of the SUA: ten days after his arrival, Christophe Deylaud leaves the club and Régis Sonnes is suspended from his functions by his leaders

This is a new episode of the nightmare that SU Agen has been living for months. Relegated from the Top 14 without having won a single match last season, the Lot-et-Garonnais club, still unsuccessful in Pro D2 and penultimate before moving to the last Vannes on Friday, experienced a new episode of crisis. According to information communicated by the SUA on its Twitter account, “Christophe Deylaud, chosen by Régis Sonnes for a consultancy mission, has decided to stop his functions because of deep differences with the manager”.

But it does not stop with this simple clash since it is specified that “the Board of Directors met and unanimously decided to suspend Régis Sonnes from his functions”.





This therefore means that the AUS now finds itself without its reigning manager or the one who had just arrived to lend a hand in the extremely difficult period he is currently living. The former opener from Agen and Stade Toulousain will therefore only have joined the staff for one match, lost in Armandie last Friday against Narbonne.