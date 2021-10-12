Clémence Castel (Koh-Lanta) tells how she announced her homosexuality to her children

The very popular Clémence Castel from Koh Lanta this month talks about her life as a mom in the podcast Parents first. She returns in particular to the announcement to her children of her meeting with her lover Marie.
She is a mythical adventurer of Koh Lanta who is this month on the podcast microphone Parents first of TV-Leisure, to be found on the main podcast platforms such as Apple Podcast, Deezer or Spotify, but also on the audio player above. Clémence Castel, – who was eliminated by her teammates during the last council of Koh-Lanta, The legend and will defend her place in the arena against Clémentine and Ugo this Tuesday, October 12 on TF1 – tells about her life as a mother and returns in particular to the way in which she announced to her children her meeting with her lover Marie. “There was a lot of tolerance and understanding on their side. I used very simple words and said that I had met a sweetheart and her name was Marie. First there was the phase where they were told they were separating from their father. Everything had to be done in due time. When I told them about this relationship, I used very simple words that they could understand. The reaction of Marin, my youngest, was to say: ‘That’s not like everyone else! ‘. It’s true, it’s not like everyone. It is the vision of a three or four year old child. It is normal that he expresses this “.
Children who immediately accepted their new companion
And Clémence Castel to continue: “It opened the discussion on the fact that it exists, that this is not why we are not happy. Quite the contrary. That the most important is the love that reigns in the family, whether it is with a man or a woman. Whenever there were questions on this subject or discussions, my role was to open the discussion. Because if they approached it, it was because they wanted to discuss it. They very quickly accepted Marie who is a very sweet person and who quickly found her place. She went from single to a family with two children!“
And one thing brought them together with Mathieu Johann, the father of his two children: it is the desire to soften things up in this separation. “Our goal is that they are the least impacted by this situation and that they feel at ease with their dad as well as with their mom.. “A discussion to be found in full on the podcast platforms or in the player above.