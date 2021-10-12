Club: Sergio Ramos now fit to play (Marca)

Sergio Ramos’ debut with PSG is said to be imminent, according to Marca. The Spanish newspaper affirms that the central defender no longer feels any embarrassment and participates in collective training with a view to integrating the group for the next meetings.

This time, Sergio Ramos’ debut in the PSG jersey is becoming clearer. Arrived on July 8 in Paris after the end of his contract with Real Madrid, the 35-year-old central defender had since remained in care due to calf concerns. While the capital club receives Angers on Friday at 9 p.m., the Spaniard would be rid of his physical problems and apply for a place in Mauricio Pochettino’s group, according to Marca.

The Spanish daily explains that Ramos can now train without feeling the slightest discomfort. He should therefore carry out the next training sessions with the rest of the team and be available to his coach for the next meetings. It is now Mauricio Pochettino who will decide the date of the debut of the Spanish international, specifies the Madrid sports media.





Marca confirms information from The team who said at the beginning of October that the Parisian technical staff hoped for the debut of Ramos at the return of the international October truce. While his first minutes in the capital were a hoped-for time for the match against Rennes (0-2) before the international break, the former Merengue had finally had to postpone his return to collective training.

However, his debut with PSG will be gradual. The Spanish daily recalls that Sergio Ramos played only a starving total of seven games in 2021, including only four minutes against Kosovo at the end of March. As for his last match, it is now more than five months since it was the Champions League semi-final second leg at Chelsea (0-2) on May 5. A meeting during which he appeared very far from his best level.