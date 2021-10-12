contamination no longer decreases with 541 no

According to weekly figures published this Tuesday, October 12, 2021 by the Regional Health Agency, the trend is no longer downward. The number of new cases, 541, is higher than last week, 482. The incidence rate is also increasing slightly.

Peggy Pinel-Fereol

updated on October 12, 2021 at 6:23 p.m.



On the 13,892 tests carried out between October 4 and October 10, 2021, 541 tested positive (against 482 new cases the previous week). The island counts 42 167 cases in total since the start of the epidemic.

Positivity rate: 3.9% (proportion of positive tests on all analyzes).

Incidence rate: 151 (number of cases over 7 days per 100,000 inhabitants), against 134 last week.

112 patients are hospitalized at Pierre Zobda Quitman Hospital (102) and Saint-Paul Clinic (10), including 33 in critical care.

656 deaths have been reported by the CHUM (Center hospitalier Universitaire de Martinique) since the start of the epidemic. They were 639 the previous week.





The dynamics of the epidemic are no longer decreasing in week 2021-40. Martinique remains in phase 3 “epidemic”. The positivity rate was stable and the incidence tax increased slightly, partly linked to the use of screening which increased slightly. The age group with the highest incidence remained that of the 15-44 year olds, in particular that of the 30-39 year olds which registered an increase of 56%. At the hospital level, the number of all-service and critical care admissions was still declining. The Delta variant remains in the majority since week 2021-31.

Number of people with a complete vaccination schedule (1st and 2nd injections): 112,171 (35.5% population aged 12 and over).