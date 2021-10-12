Covid-19: CureVac abandons its vaccine candidate

The announcement seemed inevitable. The German laboratory CureVac decided, Tuesday, October 12, to put its first messenger RNA candidate vaccine against Covid-19, on which the company had been working across the Rhine for more than a year and a half.

Biotech from Tübingen (Baden-Würtemberg) believes that the latter would arrive too late on the market to still have “An impact on the current pandemic”, explained its managing director, Franz-Werner Haas. This justification echoes the recent announcement by the French pharmaceutical group Sanofi of the abandonment of its own candidate-messenger RNA vaccine against Covid-19.

The contract signed with the EU now expired

The future of CVnCoV, CureVac’s vaccine candidate, seemed all the more uncertain as the latest phase 2b / 3 clinical results, unveiled by the German firm on June 30, were particularly disappointing. The laboratory then announced that its product was only 48% effective against the virus. A rate well below the more than 90% displayed by the messenger RNA vaccines of its competitors, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.





A pioneer in messenger RNA technology, CureVac, founded in 2000 by researcher Ingmar Hoerr, was one of the hopes of the vaccine race. In particular, in November 2020, the European Commission placed a pre-order from biotech for the purchase of 225 million doses, with an option for the acquisition of 180 million additional doses. A contract now lapsed.

The German laboratory does not however definitively give up its contribution to the edifice against the Covid-19 pandemic. The company will now focus “Its efforts and resources” on the development of CV2CoV, its second generation messenger RNA vaccine candidate, developed in collaboration with the British pharmaceutical company GSK. Currently in the preclinical stage, the latter would have demonstrated, according to Mr. Haas, better efficiency in triggering the immune response than its predecessor. CureVac and GSK hope to launch clinical study ” in the coming months “, in order to obtain approval “Current 2022”.