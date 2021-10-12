Covid-19 in France: 30 new deaths, stable situation in hospital

The number of patients affected by Covid-19 is stable in hospitals in France. Students from CP to CM2 took off the mask on Monday in 21 departments on Monday. According to figures from Public Health France (SPF), 6,729 people were hospitalized on Monday due to a coronavirus infection (against 6,737 yesterday). They were 7,299 seven days ago. 226 new admissions were recorded in 24 hours (compared to 91 yesterday)

Among these patients, 1,145 are cared for in the critical care units which receive the most serious cases. They were 1,132 the day before and 1,328 a week earlier. Some 58 people have joined these units reserved for the most serious cases since Sunday.

Within a week, the improvement is noticeable. Hospital deaths linked to Covid-19 have fallen by 24%, fewer patients (-14%) are in critical care.

Evolution in one week, on October 11 📉 • daily hospitalizations: -11%

• daily critical care admissions: -13%

• hospitalized patients: -8%

• patients in critical care: -14%

• daily deaths in hospital: -24%

1/3 ⤵️ # Covid19 pic.twitter.com/wFLAPu4D22 – Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) October 11, 2021

Thirty deaths linked to Covid-19 occurred in hospital in the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to more than 117,060 deaths since the start of the epidemic in the country.

73.1% of French people fully vaccinated

In the past 24 hours, 1,120 new positive cases have been identified against 1,138 last Monday, while knowing that few tests are carried out on Sunday.

The incidence rate (all ages combined) in France continues to decrease slowly but it tends to stabilize gradually, a little above 40.