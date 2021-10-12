Covid-19. What is happening in Lozère? The incidence rate is + 269% in one week

“The epidemic situation has deteriorated sharply for about two weeks, especially these last three, four days”, confirmed Monday Mathieu Pardell, director of the departmental delegation of Lozère at the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Occitanie, interviewed by France Bleu .

But for a week now, the incidence rate has been on the rise in Lozère and now stands at 106.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, whereas it was only 28.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on October 6! That is an increase of 269%!

What is happening in Lozère? The department had so far been spared by the Covid-19 epidemic with incidence rates much lower than the national average.

Low vaccination, clusters, and …

Low vaccination coverage could explain this figure. As of October 11, in fact, less than 67% of Lozériens had entered a vaccination scheme, first or second injection, or even a booster shot.

Clusters have also appeared in schools.

But according to Mathieu Pardell, this is not enough to explain the magnitude of the increase. “For example, he explained to our colleagues from France Bleu, despite clusters in schools, we have an increase of more than 500% for the incidence rate for 45/65 year olds, who do not is not linked to these clusters. So, despite everything we can say to each other today, we do not have an analysis key. “

Partial mask return

Faced with this situation, the prefecture of Lozère decided on Monday to return the mask to establishments open to the public (ERP) subject to the health pass.

The return of the mask to school is currently being evaluated.