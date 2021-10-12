Covid – AstraZeneca: conclusive results for the antibody treatment under study

By Laurent P. Posted on October 12, 2021 at 9:06 am

After a vaccine against Covid, a processing coming soon … The laboratory AstraZeneca announced Monday, October 11, 2021 that it has obtained conclusive results for phase 3 of its clinical test in progress on a preventive treatment by antibody, to prevent severe forms of coronavirus. A treatment that would reduce the risk of developing a severe form of the disease by 67%.

Baptized AZD7442, this one has just completed its third phase of clinical trial and consisted of two groups, one having received the treatment, and the other a placebo. In total, there are 5,200 people around the world who have taken part in this test, including French, North Americans, Belgians, Spaniards and even the British. A request for the marketing of the treatment was made upstream, last August, in the United States, at the FDA, for circulation by the end of the year. Phase 3 which involved 903 people. “With serious Covid-19 infections continuing across the world, there is a significant need for new therapies like AZD7442 to be used to protect vulnerable populations“, explains Hugh montgomery, professor of intensive care medicine at University College London and one of the main people responsible for the clinical trial.





A treatment which should thus complement the anti-Covid arsenal, alongside the vaccine: “both pursue the same goal: to protect against severe forms of the disease“, explained to our colleagues from France 24 Penny ward, visiting professor of pharmaceutical medicine at the King’s College from London last August. A different treatment from the monoclonal antibodies currently used by hospitals against coronavirus, these serving to cure and not to prevent: “This is the big difference with vaccines which seek to stimulate the immune system so that it produces its own antibodies, while these treatments allow the direct injection of the antibodies deemed effective in the laboratory.“, continues Penny ward.

But the treatment does not in any way replace the vaccine, which should be preferred according to the researcher: “vaccination should always be preferred over treatment with monoclonal antibodies when possible“, she indicates. And for good reason: the vaccine, with its two doses, makes it possible to create antibodies (for the first) and to awaken the so-called” memory “antibodies (T lymphocyte, for the second dose). The treatment offered by AstraZeneca, it does not allow the development of memory antibodies, fighting in the long term against the infection.

Good news, however, since if this treatment is authorized by the regulators, it will be able to better protect people in whom the vaccine does not provide the desired immune response, such as “people with certain comorbidities that affect their immune system, such as patients with cancer, the AIDS virus or who take drugs that weaken their immune system“, explained Penny ward. It is also a way of convincing those who are resistant to vaccines, who for a part prefer to wait for the arrival of a treatment, even preventive, effective against the disease. Covid.

And everyone comes out a winner.