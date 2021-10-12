Covid, cold or flu: how to differentiate the symptoms?

By Cécile D. Posted on October 12, 2021 at 11:04 am

With the cold, winter diseases returned to France. Sore throat, flu, colds and other gastroenteritis begin to multiply. How to differentiate these viruses from Covid-19? We take stock.

A cold snap, fatigue, sneezing, nausea … No doubt, you are very ill. Between the sudden drop in temperatures and the pandemic, it is difficult to escape the viruses that are lying around right now! Because the Covid-19 is no longer the only viral threat that we have had to face in recent days: flu, tonsillitis, colds and gastroenteritis are back in France, and this worries doctors.

The general public also has a right to be concerned. While the first symptoms of the disease are felt, how do you know if you have caught a common virus or Covid-19? Here’s how to distinguish the different diseases that await us this winter.

Some symptoms can be triggered by more than one disease, and are of intensity more or less strong. Others are almost exclusive to any of the viruses mentioned.





Sneezing : Covid (no, rarely), Common cold (yes), Flu (no), Gastro (no), Angina (no)

: Covid (no, rarely), Common cold (yes), Flu (no), Gastro (no), Angina (no) Fever : Covid (yes, important), Common cold (sometimes, not very high), Flu (yes), Gastro (yes, moderate), Angina (yes)

: Covid (yes, important), Common cold (sometimes, not very high), Flu (yes), Gastro (yes, moderate), Angina (yes) Tired : Covid (yes, important), Common cold (yes, moderate), Flu (yes), Gastro (yes, moderate), Angina (yes)

: Covid (yes, important), Common cold (yes, moderate), Flu (yes), Gastro (yes, moderate), Angina (yes) Stuffy nose : Covid (no), Common cold (yes), Flu (no, rarely), Gastro (no), Angina (no)

: Covid (no), Common cold (yes), Flu (no, rarely), Gastro (no), Angina (no) Runny nose : Covid (no, rarely), Common cold (yes), Flu (no), Gastro (no), Angina (no)

: Covid (no, rarely), Common cold (yes), Flu (no), Gastro (no), Angina (no) Sore throat : Covid (yes, possible), Common cold (yes, common), Flu (yes, possible), Gastro (no), Angina (yes, important)

: Covid (yes, possible), Common cold (yes, common), Flu (yes, possible), Gastro (no), Angina (yes, important) Cough : Covid (yes, important), Common cold (yes, possible), Flu (yes, important), Gastro (no), Angina (yes,)

: Covid (yes, important), Common cold (yes, possible), Flu (yes, important), Gastro (no), Angina (yes,) Aches : Covid (yes, important), Common cold (yes), Flu (yes, important), Gastro (no), Angina (no)

: Covid (yes, important), Common cold (yes), Flu (yes, important), Gastro (no), Angina (no) Headache : Covid (yes), Common cold (yes), Flu (yes), Gastro (yes), Angina (yes)

: Covid (yes), Common cold (yes), Flu (yes), Gastro (yes), Angina (yes) Digestive issues (ex: diarrhea): Covid (yes, possible), Common cold (no), Flu (yes, possible), Gastro (yes), Angina (no)

(ex: diarrhea): Covid (yes, possible), Common cold (no), Flu (yes, possible), Gastro (yes), Angina (no) Shortness of breath : Covid (yes), Common cold (no), Flu (yes), Gastro (no), Angina (no)

: Covid (yes), Common cold (no), Flu (yes), Gastro (no), Angina (no) Vomiting : Covid (no), Common cold (no), Flu (no), Gastro (yes), Angina (no)

: Covid (no), Common cold (no), Flu (no), Gastro (yes), Angina (no) Loss of taste : Covid (yes), Common cold (no), Flu (no), Gastro (no), Angina (no)

: Covid (yes), Common cold (no), Flu (no), Gastro (no), Angina (no) Loss of sense of smell : Covid (yes), Common cold (no), Flu (no), Gastro (no), Angina (no)

If in doubt, isolate yourself and make yourself test : this is the only way to know if you have caught Covid-19 or not. Then, whatever the outcome, rest and pay attention to yourself and others! the wearing a mask and respect for barrier gestures allow to avoid a large part of the diseases which drag on: try to respect the sanitary instructions as well as possible.

Covid (yes), Common cold (no), Flu (yes), Gastro (no), Angina (yes)