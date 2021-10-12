Crete shaken again by strong earthquake, material damage

Fifteen days after a strong earthquake in Crete, a new earthquake, of magnitude 6.3, shook this Greek island in the South-East of the Mediterranean on Tuesday and caused material damage, without causing any victims according to initial information.

“Part of a church in the village of Xirokambos collapsed and landslides followed this earthquake,” Spyros Georgiou, Civil Protection spokesman, told AFP, stressing that no victims were killed. ‘was first reported.

Seismologist Efthymis Lekkas told Skaï radio that “some old houses have suffered damage”.

The earthquake, which struck at sea at a depth of 8.7 km, was felt in Crete and the Dodecannese Islands in the Aegean Sea, according to local media.

It was recorded at sea at 09:24 GMT 405 km southeast of Athens and 24 km off the coast of the village of Zakros in eastern Crete, according to a statement from the Athens Observatory.



“The epicenter of the earthquake is at sea, far from inhabited localities,” Greek seismologist Gerassimos Papadopoulos told Skai radio.

He warned of “a risk of a tsunami, as is often the case after a strong earthquake”.





About ten minutes after this earthquake, another earthquake of magnitude 4.5 with a different epicenter was recorded by the Geodynamic Institute of Athens off the island of Karpathos in the Dodecannese, near Crete.

Residents of many localities in Crete took to the streets, according to images broadcast by local television stations.

The mayor of the town of Sitia told local media that the municipality building had suffered damage. The prefecture of Crete ordered the closure of schools on Tuesday.

– Two “unrelated” earthquakes –

Tuesday’s earthquake in Crete comes two weeks after a strong 5.8 earthquake (6 according to the USGS Institute). The latter shook the island and left one dead, eleven wounded as well as extensive damage to more than 3,000 houses, especially old buildings in the village of Arkalohori, 23km from Herakleion, the island’s capital.

The September 27 earthquake had a different epicenter than Tuesday, said Papadopoulos recalling that it had been recorded 346 km south of the Greek capital, at a depth of 10 km.

The seismologist Efthymis Lekkas also stressed on Skaï radio that “the two earthquakes were not linked”.

Greece is crossed by important geological faults and earthquakes are frequent.

On March 3, central Greece was shaken by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in Elassona which left one dead and ten injured as well as extensive damage.

On October 30, 2020, a magnitude 7 earthquake rocked the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Samos and the Turkish city of Izmir, killing 114 in Turkey and two in Samos.

The deadliest earthquake of the past three decades in Greece occurred in 1999 near Athens, with a magnitude of 5.9, and 143 people were killed.