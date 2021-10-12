More

    Cycling: The Delko team, plagued by financial problems, stops before the end of the season

    The Delko team, which played in the second division (continental pro), announced Monday that it was disappearing from the peloton due to financial difficulties, even before the end of the season. Paris-Tours, which Julien Trarieux finished in ninth place for the Provencal team, was the last race in which Delko took part on Sunday. “The decision was made very recently but I preferred to wait for our last race before announcing it, declared the sports director Benjamin Giraud to the specialized site DirectVelo. Money is the crux of the matter, and economically the team was at its worst. In these conditions, it was already good to be able to go to Paris-Tours“.

    After this Paris-Tours, we talked on the bus and we debriefed all together, for a little word of farewell. There was a lot of emotion, of course“, added Benjamin Giraud. The workforce of the group included 19 riders, eight of whom (Carisey, Debesay, Delettre, Fedeli, Fernandez, Le Turnier, Prades and Trarieux) were still under contract for 2022, according to the newspaper. Provence.


    Coming from the amateur club VC La Pomme Marseille, the Provencal team had first raced at the continental level (3rd division), before joining the upper division (continental pro) with the arrival of the company Delko as a partner- title.

