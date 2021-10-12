DAB +: radio in digital quality generalized at national level

Another important step for digital terrestrial radio, DAB + being generalized at the national level. If few French people are equipped with it, the hope is to revitalize audiences.

It’s a big day for digital radio, this Tuesday, October 12, marking the launch of DAB + technology at the national level. If some cities or regions were already benefiting from this digital broadcasting, significantly improving the quality of sound and radio reception, this time all the territories of mainland France are concerned. The emphasis is in particular on the main roads, the car remaining one of the places where the French consume the most radio. Thus, more than 2,000 kilometers of roads and highways are covered by 25 transmitting stations.

40% coverage, 13% of French people equipped

Digital terrestrial radio is clearly one of the most significant technical developments in this medium since the appearance of the FM band. Its strengths are numerous. In addition to the sound quality, the continuity of reception when you are on the move and the addition of contextual information to the audio stream (to display album covers, artist names and song titles) have the merit of modernizing experience. A technology which – in terms of coverage – is currently accessible to 40% of the population, and will be accessible to more than 50% of French people next year.





However, the question of equipment arises. Indeed, if all sets and car radios must now integrate DAB + compatibility, the number of devices eligible for digital radio reception is still limited. According to the CSA, only 13% of French people were equipped at the end of last year.

Revitalize audiences

Many radios are already available in DAB +. More than 200 are indeed compatible at the local level and the launch of the technology at the national level is the occasion for three new stations to hatch: AirZen, BFM Radio and Skyrock Klassiks. The industry hopes that, as was the case with some of our European neighbors, the generalization of DAB + will make it possible to revitalize audiences by attracting more listeners thanks to an overall better quality of service.

As our colleagues from Echoes, however, all fears relating to digital radio have not been lifted. Some people fear the emergence of new competition as this technology places additional broadcasting costs on radio stations (which can represent up to 30% of their turnover). Aid could be provided to the latter, while the Ministry of Culture could also participate in the financing of campaigns to make digital radio known to as many people as possible.

FM and DAB + should coexist for several more years, France is still far from the moment when it will be able to afford, as Norway has already done, to switch off the FM band.