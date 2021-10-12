Darmanin ensures that priests must denounce the facts of pedocriminality “to justice”

“The question of the secrecy of confession is amended by the Sauvé report”, hammered before the deputies of the Bourbon palace the one who is also minister of worship.

A week after the controversial remarks of Bishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, for whom the secrecy of confession would be beyond the laws of the Republic, the Minister of the Interior replied. This Tuesday, Gérald Darmanin affirmed that priests having knowledge of “crimes” against “children under 15”, had to “bring” these facts of pedocriminality “to justice” and not to oppose the secrecy of confession. .





“The secrecy of confession has been in our law for almost 200 years, known as professional secrecy, like doctors or lawyers. However, it suffers from exceptions with regard in particular to crimes committed for children under of 15 years and that it is obvious that there can be no sanction against any religious or any person who has knowledge of facts of sexual abuse against children and that they must wear it for the protection of children at the justice of our country “, declared the Minister of the Interior who answered a question of the deputy LREM Florent Boudié.

Common respect

The Minister of the Interior was speaking to the National Assembly just after having received, as Minister of Worship, Bishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, a week after the publication of the Sauvé report, which shed light on the facts of sexual abuse of minors in the Church since the 1950s.

Returning to the words of the Bishop of Moulins-Beaufort, to whom he had asked to come and see him this Tuesday to explain himself, the minister affirmed to have “repeated to him, as (he) said to each of the cults, that he There is indeed no law which is superior to the laws of the National Assembly and the Senate and that there is no law above that of the Republic “.