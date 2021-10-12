Davet and Lhomme dress the five-year Macron for the winter

Through their book “The Traitor and the Nothingness” which appears this Wednesday, the two journalists of the “World” investigated the rise of the President of the Republic and the ideological void of LREM.

Nicolas Sarkozy had his (Sarko killed me in 2011), François Hollande also (A president shouldn’t say that in 2016). It is Emmanuel Macron’s turn to be dedicated to the end of his five-year term Gérard Davet and Fabrice Lhomme. The duo of investigative journalists from World publishes this Wednesday at Fayard the Traitor and the Nothingness, 620 pages retracing the lightning rise of the current head of state, from his betrayal of François Hollande to the policy implemented since the start of the five-year term. “After several years of investigation, it appeared to us that these were the two essential aspects in what Macron and Macronism are. It is first of all a succession of betrayals to come to power […] As for nothingness it is almost obvious, the nothingness of the party La République en Marche, of which its supporters themselves say that they do not know how to define themselves ”, Fabrice Lhomme explained on BFM TV this Tuesday about the title of the book.





In total, 110 people agreed to testify, still on, affirms Fayard, but not the President of the Republic, however central character of the book. “The idea was to interview the maxi…