DC Comics reveals the sexual orientation of the new Superman

Created in 1933, Clark Kent has worn the Superman costume for many, many years, to the point that it’s hard to imagine anyone else, outside of specific events, playing the superhero. Yet, since 2015, there is another.

Clark Kent is still at the center of comics through Action Comics, but the classic suit is now worn by Jon Lane Kent, who is none other than Clark’s 17-year-old son. He inherited the costume at the end of the Future State arc, and it’s his adventures that we follow in the comics. Superman: Son of Kal-El. Concerned about better representing the diversity of our world in its productions, DC Comics announces in the 5th issue that Jon is bisexual, and that he started a relationship with Jay Nakamura, a committed hacker whose idol is none other than Lois Lane, the mother of the one who conquered his heart. Tom Taylor, author of the comic book, told our colleagues at IGN:





(…) When I was asked if I wanted to create a new Superman with a new # 1 for the DC Universe, I knew that replacing Clark with another white, straight savior would be a real missed opportunity. I’ve always said that everyone needs heroes, and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, comes out. (…) But Jay is also a refugee from Gamorra, and his experience mirrors that of Clark. While that has fortunately changed over the years, Lois has often played the role of Damsel in Distress. Jay Nakamura will never be like this. He and Jon will sort things out side by side.

You can imagine, Jay is far from an ordinary character, but we let the care discover all this during the reading. Either way, Jon’s arrival as the most powerful person on the planet seemed like the perfect opportunity, as evidenced by comments from comic artist John Timms:

You can visualize how this would lead to a future where the most powerful man in the world is part of the LGBT community. There is so much to come and beyond.

DC Comics – Extended Universe