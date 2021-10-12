Death of Bernard Tapie: the very strong idea of ​​Eric Di Meco to pay him a last tribute

Few men will have so marked the lives of supporters of Olympique de Marseille. Bernard Tapie, owner and president of the club in the 80s and 90s, will put OM back on the right track and allow them to win the first European Cup for French clubs. Despite an end of reign marked by corruption cases and an administrative descent into the second division, the boss as the supporters call him, and remained forever in the hearts of the Phocaeans.

After the tributes in Paris and at the Vélodrome and the very moving funeral, it is time for the Marseille supporters to think of a last tribute to the height of the trace that the former businessman, who died at 78 years of the consequences of cancer, left at the club. Among his relatives, Eric Di Meco was particularly touched by the disappearance of the one he considered his father. In a report broadcast by the Téléfoot program which reviewed the latest celebrations in honor of Bernard Tapie, the former footballer, now a consultant on RMC, submitted an idea that could gain ground in the minds of Marseille leaders. “We must mark the occasion, we do not have the culture of the statue, but why not, precisely, launch this in Marseille”, he recalls.





A statue for Bernard Tapie, this is what Eric Di Meco asks, like what has been done in England for Thierry Henry or on the other side of the Atlantic for stars like Michael Jordan. Obviously very attached to Sophie’s father, the former player of the France team has fond memories of the years under his reign at OM. “We were his sons, when he came to spend the day with us during a match he talked to us a lot about football, it ate our brains. If I hadn’t met this man, if he hadn’t come to OM, I might not have had the career I have made “, he assures.

So, a statue for Bernard Tapie? It’s up to OM’s leaders and supporters to decide.