Death of Samuel Paty: “We learned everything from the press, including his death”, the confidences of his sister, bookseller in the Gers

On October 16, a year will have passed since the assassination of the history and geography professor at the end of his college in Yvelines, by an Islamist terrorist. The newspaper La Croix published the testimony of his sister, Gaëlle, bookseller in Marciac, in the Gers.

For a year, Gaelle Paty, bookseller in Marciac, in the Gers, has been very discreet. His brother, Samuel, professor of history and geography at the college of Bois-d’Aulne, in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, in the Yvelines, was beheaded for having shown in class caricatures of Muhammad as part of a course on freedom of expression.

The woman describes her brother as a “purist”, “courageous”, who “sought the best way to make people think”, in an interview granted Monday to the daily newspaper The cross . This is the first interview given to the press by a member of the professor’s family.

Samuel, “he’s a purist”

The bookseller of Gers returns in the daily newspaper, on the last moments that she spent with her brother. “Samuel had spent a fortnight’s vacation with our parents in Allier, before the start of the school year. He had discussed this EMC (moral and civic education, on caricatures) with my mother, who was also a teacher”, explains Gaëlle. Paty.





He had said to her: “‘There you are, I don’t really know how to present it …’ He was looking for the best way to make people think,” she adds.

According to his sister, no one in the family was aware of the harassment his brother suffered during the first half of October. “He had not told my parents about it. My mother only noted that he was calling someone. little less regularly “, reports Gaëlle Paty.

Asked about her brother’s choice to show the cartoons to her students, she replied: “I wouldn’t have shown them. Or not those. Because I’m not very brave… I wouldn’t have dared to go. to the frontal opposition with certain pupils. Samuel did it, because he is a purist “.

“We learned everything from the press, including his death”

The 46-year-old woman expresses her “desire to move forward”, but there are still things that she will “never digest”. “We learned everything from the press, including his death,” she recalls, continuing: “On October 16, 2020, shortly after 8 p.m., when we read Samuel’s name in an article in the Parisian, nobody called us again. The police station is not responding. The first contact with the authorities takes place after midnight. “

“It was important to him to make the students think”

But the sister prefers to remember her brother’s passion for his profession. “Samuel was someone who tried to do things right. He cared about making the students think. Not making them swallow the programs.” “He was not trying to revolutionize the whole earth. He wanted to change things through ordinary action,” she explains. “Samuel was not a believer, but he wanted to understand the faith of others and to know what was written and what was not”, specifies Gaëlle Paty.