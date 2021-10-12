Denmark qualified, England held back at Wembley, Portugal shines thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo

As Belgium, Spain, France and Italy faced off in the Nations League Final Four last week, qualifying for the 2022 World Cup continued on Tuesday evening. And among the countries in the running, Denmark has secured its ticket to Qatar and becomes the second qualifying nation, after Germany. Without forcing, the Danes won against Austria thanks to a goal from Maehle (1-0, 53rd) and sign an eighth consecutive success in these qualifications. And among the pursuers of Group F, Scotland consolidates its second place after a sluggish victory at the end of the game against the Faroe Islands (1-0, 87th).

England, who had to win in order to take the lead in Group I, had a complicated night against Hungary. After Shaw’s foot too high on Nego in the box, the Hungarians took the advantage on a penalty converted by Sallai (1-0, 24 ‘). Stones thought to sound the English revolt by equalizing at close range (1-1, 37th) but the Three Lions finally left Wembley with only one point. Poland were leading 1-0 against Albania before the game was abandoned for throwing projectiles. But at the end of the night, Poland won and returned to second in its group with three points behind the English.

Another hat-trick for Cristiano Ronaldo

In a hotly contested group A between Serbia and Portugal, the Seleçao quietly won against Luxembourg thanks to a double from a penalty from Ronaldo and a goal from Fernandes early in the game (3-0, 8th, 13th and 18th ) before Palhinha increased the score in the second half (4-0, 69th). CR7 also offered a hat-trick at the end of the game (5-0, 88th). But Fernando Santos’ men are not yet first in their group since Serbia won against Azerbaijan thanks to a double from Vlahovic (30th and 53rd) and a penalty from Tadic at the end of the game (3-1, 83rd). Portugal-Serbia, on November 11, promises to be the group’s final.





In the other meetings of the evening, Sweden won against Greece thanks to Forsberg and Isak (2-0, 58th and 69th) and returned to first in their group, two points behind Spain. Switzerland, wide victorious over Lithuania (4-0), is guaranteed to be at least a barrage and returns to equal points with Italy, leader of Group C on goal difference. Finally, in the group of France, Ukraine conceded a draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina and remains three points behind the Blues (1-1). If they win against Kazakhstan in November, France will qualify.

The results of this Tuesday evening

Albania 0-1 Poland : Swiderski (77th)

: Swiderski (77th) England 1-1 Hungary: Stones (37th) / Sallai (24th)

Denmark 1-0 Austria: Maehle (53rd)

1-0 Austria: Maehle (53rd) Faroe Islands 0-1 Scotland : Dykes (87th)

: Dykes (87th) Israel 2-1 Moldova: Zahavi (28th), Dabbur (49th) / Nicolaescu (90th + 5)

2-1 Moldova: Zahavi (28th), Dabbur (49th) / Nicolaescu (90th + 5) Lithuania 0-4 Swiss : Embolo (31st, 45th), Steffen (42nd), Gavranovic (90th + 4)

: Embolo (31st, 45th), Steffen (42nd), Gavranovic (90th + 4) Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg: Ronaldo (8th, 13th, 87th), Fernandes (18th), Palhinha (69th)

5-0 Luxembourg: Ronaldo (8th, 13th, 87th), Fernandes (18th), Palhinha (69th) Serbia 3-1 Azerbaijan: Vlahovic (30th, 53rd), Tadic (83rd) / Makhmudov (45th + 2)

3-1 Azerbaijan: Vlahovic (30th, 53rd), Tadic (83rd) / Makhmudov (45th + 2) Sweden 2-0 Greece: Forsberg (58th), Isak (69th)

2-0 Greece: Forsberg (58th), Isak (69th) Ukraine 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina: Yarmolenko (15th) / Ahmedhodzic (77th)

