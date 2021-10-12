Victorious over Austria, Denmark is the second European nation to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Switzerland still dreams of thumbing its nose at Italy, Scotland is only three points from the dams and the Serbia continues to hope to top Portugal. Even further east, Ukraine registers another misstep against Bosnia, while Poland cooks Albania.

Goal: Mæhle (53e) for Danish Dynamite

Twenty-four hours flat after Germany, Denmark has also composted its ticket for Doha, at the end of its eighth clean sheet in as many meetings. Delaney’s caviar for scorer side Mæhle, a former future ex-OM player, also ended Austria’s last qualifying hopes.

Goals: Vlahović (31e sp & 53e) and Tadić (83e sp) for Orlovi // Makhmudov (45e+2) for the Milli komanda

While Portugal clawed Luxembourg, Serbia remained steadfast in first place in Pool A. Despite Rajković’s efforts to keep Azerbaijan in the intermission match, via an artistic ball, Vlahović and Tadić y both went from their penalty, the first named even offering a double. The band’s margin at Piksi Stojković is however tiny since it will be necessary – except huge surprise – to win in Lisbon to avoid the dams.

Goals: Forsberg (58e sp) and Isak (69e) for the Blågult

Expulsion: Chatzidiákos (88e) for Ethniki

Greece had to win to keep their sights on second place in Group B, synonymous with play-offs. Unfortunately for the heirs of the Pirate Ship, the must win turned into an Eschylian tragedy, despite the amounts found by Masoúras and Pavlídis in the first half. A poorly controlled tackle from Mavropános on Isak, a perfect counter-foot from Forsberg and a remotely controlled release from Olsen for Isak later, and it is a second World Cup in a row that flies off for the Hellenes. Sweden are two points ahead of Spain, which they will face in November.



Goals: Yarmolenko (15e) for the Zbirna // Ahmedhodžić (77e) for the Zmajevi

Behind France, there is a crowd: in a pool D where a draw seems to be the norm, Ukrainians and Bosnians have not deviated from the rule, in Lviv. A cheerful game, with two dangerous teams on the counter who surrendered blow for blow: at close range goal from Yarmolenko on a cross by Tsygankov’s line, the visitors responded with a superb strike from Ahmedhodžić, the coveted central defender from Malmö. Nothing is settled for the dams, with Finland also in ambush.

Goals: Embolo (31e & 45e), Steffen (42e) and Gavranović (90e+4) for the Nati

On the dubious synthetic of Vilnius, Switzerland did not turn around the bush to equal Italy at the top of Group C, and definitively remove all the other selections: a corner from Shaqiri for an Embolo launched and in full fluff (double smuggler against Northern Ireland) half an hour, basic, simple. The teammate of Alassane Pléa in Gladbach offered the double before the break, while Renato Steffen scored his first goal in the selection.





Goal: Świderski (77e) for the Bialo-Czerwoni

Non-existent for 45 minutes, Paulo Sousa’s Poland forced its destiny thanks to the very realistic Świderski (fourth goal in these qualifiers). Klich’s caviar following a double error by Hysaj suddenly burned the wings of Albanians who were too timid (one shot on target) to hope for a favorable result. The White Eagles are in pole position for the play-offs, while England are still not qualified.

Goal: Dykes (86e) for the Tartan Army

After his victory in the Fergie time against Israel, Scotland has opened a royal road to the dams. First part of the work carried out not without difficulty in the Faroe Islands, thanks to the former Australian football player Lyndon Dykes. Steve Clarke will be able to offer a giraffe to his goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who delivered a first period of high aerobatics.

Other results:

Goals: Muriqi (45e sp) for Dardanët // Okriashvili (11e) and Davitashvili (83e) for the Jvarosnebi

Goals: Nedelev (53e & 63e) for Lavovete // Washington (35e) for the Green and White Army

Goals: Zahavi (29e) and Dabbur (49e) for the Nivheret Hatchelet // Nicolaescu (90e+5) for the Selecționata

Expulsion: Reabciuk (85e) for the Selecționata

Goals: Pujol (11e), Moreno (53e) and Betriu (89e) for the Tricolors

By Alexandre Lazar