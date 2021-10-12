Denmark wins ticket, Ronaldo plants hat-trick

Like Germany on Monday, Denmark won its ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this Tuesday evening by beating Austria (1-0). In the other qualifying matches in the Europe zone, England were hooked by Hungary (1-1), Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in Portugal-Luxembourg (5-0), and Sweden overtook Spain in beating Greece (2-0).

After Qatar, the host country, and Germany, we know the third qualified for the 2022 World Cup: it is… Denmark. Irresistible since the start of the qualifiers (27 goals scored, 0 conceded), the Scandinavian selection continued its flawless performance this Tuesday evening, beating Austria in Copenhagen thanks to a goal from Joakim Maehle in the second period (1-0) .

With this success, the eighth in eight days, Christian Eriksen’s compatriots are now seven points ahead of Scotland, and can no longer be caught. They will play a second World Cup in a row, after elimination in the round of 16 of the 2018 edition.

England stalls at Wembley

The World Cup, England are not far from it, but they will have to finish the job next month. A little cooled by a penalty from Sallai at the start of the match, the Three Lions managed to equalize against Hungary with a goal from Stones (1-1), but were unable to win in this meeting marked by clashes between Hungarian supporters and police in the stands.

Gareth Southgate’s men have this Tuesday evening three points ahead of Poland (who won in Albania 1-0 despite an interruption), with two last games to play against Albania, precisely, and San Marino. Suffice to say that the qualification extends its arms to them.





Ronaldo heals stats with Portugal

Opposed to Luxembourg, Portugal very, very quickly secured three points in Faro (5-0), since he was already leading 3-0 in the 17th minute of play, after a goal from Bruno Fernandes, and especially two penalties. transformed by the unmistakable Cristiano Ronaldo, who consolidates match after match his status as top scorer in national history. Especially since the five-time Golden Ball went there from his third goal at the very end of the game.

Still, the Portuguese are still second in Group A, since at the same time, Serbia beat Azerbaijan (3-1) to keep their small point in advance. But the Serbs have one more match, which means that CR7 and his people are still masters of their own destiny.

Sweden puts pressure on Spain, Switzerland on Italy

In group D, that of the Blues, Ukraine did not manage to get rid of Bosnia despite the opening score of Yarmolenko (1-1), and therefore remains three points behind France, which has a match less. A margin that Spain no longer has, in a delicate position.

La Roja has indeed seen Sweden steal the head of Group B by beating Greece (2-0), and it is now two points behind two days from the end. Suffice to say that the Spain-Sweden poster, on November 14, could be an exciting final.

In the same vein, Switzerland came back up to Italy in Group C, easily dominating Lithuania (4-0). La Nazionale is still the leader, but only on goal difference (+11 against +9). Otherwise, in the poster between Petits Poucets of group I, we will note the victory of Andorra on the ground of Saint-Matin (3-0).

Tuesday night’s results in Europe:

Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg

Serbia 3-1 Azerbaijan

Sweden 2-0 Greece

Kosovo 1-2 Georgia

Lithuania 0-4 Switzerland

Bulgaria 2-1 Northern Ireland

Kazakhstan 0-2 Finland

Ukraine 1 – 1 Bosnia

Israel 2-1 Moldova

Denmark 1-0 Austria

Faroe Islands 0-1 Scotland

England 1-1 Hungary

San Marino 0-3 Andorra

Albania 0-1 Poland