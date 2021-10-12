Deschamps moved Mbappé and Benzema!

The sluggish first period delivered by Kylian Mbappé in the first period led Didier Deschamps to a strong choice at half-time of the match against Spain.

Didier Deschamps appeared calm at half-time in the match against Spain on Sunday. The Blues had yet been struggling during the first period played against Luis Enrique’s men. The fault, in particular, with the game of possession of the Spaniards, the world champions having to be satisfied with crumbs with a meager shot – not on target – in 45 minutes.

Yet if Paul pogba was vehement when urging his teammates to make more effort in the pressing, the French coach tried hard to spread a certain serenity. ” Calm, calm. We can hurt them, we will hurt them, but not like that. We make the efforts, we square. It was a fight, it’s hard, but we don’t give up. There will be efforts to make, we must hurt them more “, He thus launched according to the excerpt broadcast in a video published by the French Football Federation.





The Basque also took advantage of the break to make some adjustments. The 98 world champion thus asked Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema to intervene in their positions. The reason ? The difficulties experienced by the Parisian striker against Aymeric Laporte who had taken over the former Monegasque. Didier Deschamps therefore asked him to switch to the left side while the Madrilenian was going to spawn in the area of ​​the defender of Citizens. A beneficial adjustment since the two men have each achieved their goal. Two goals scored on the left side, in theEric Garcia…