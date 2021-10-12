Deschamps reframed Mbappé and Benzema at the break

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

The France team, as against Belgium, hit hard in the match against Spain. After being dominated in the game in the first period, Didier Deschamps’ men showed a completely different face materialized by the immediate reaction to the opening scoring by Karim Benzema. Worn by KB9, the Blues gave La Roja much more trouble, and this may be explained by a decisive instruction from Didier Deschamps.

Deschamps saw a suffering Mbappé

According to the team, half-time has indeed allowed some reframing, and the coach of the Blues would have given clear instructions to the duo Benzema – Mbappé. “The coach saw that Aymeric Laporte had gained the upper hand, sportingly and psychologically, over Kylian Mbappé, so he decided to switch his attacking duo: Mbappé would switch left axis and Benzema would evolve in the area of ​​the Spanish-French defender . He knew that the physical challenge imposed by Laporta would not impress Real’s center forward ”. A decision that weighed heavily on the rest of the meeting.



