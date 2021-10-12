Desigual headquarters employees adopt the 4-day week, with a 6.5% pay cut

In an internal vote, 86% of employees at Desigual headquarters approved the four-day week. Those who oppose it will have to terminate their employment contract.

A “yes” approved by 86% of voters. In an internal vote, the vast majority of the 500 employees at Desigual’s headquarters in Barcelona voted last Thursday in favor of the four-day week, reports Le Figaro.

As a result, everyone will now benefit from a three-day weekend, with Friday no longer being worked. This measure, however, does not concern “commercial and operational teams”, specifies the sign in a press release.





“At Desigual, we are fully involved in this initiative because we are convinced that it is the best formula to continue the growth of the company and allow our employees to better reconcile professional and private life. to become the best place to work, ”the group further emphasizes.

6.5% pay cut

Desigual office workers will now work 34 hours instead of 39.5 hours. That is a 13% drop in working time. At the same time, the company decided to cut wages by 6.5%. And she should save money since she does not intend to hire to compensate for the Friday not worked. On the contrary, it relies more on the productivity gains that this new organization could bring to it:

“It is obvious that reducing working time requires being more efficient than ever, and we assume that some projects will not be a priority. Everyone is required to make an effort,” said the group’s human resources director. , Coral Alcaraz.

And employees will have no choice. Because those who do not wish to give up the five-day week will have to terminate their employment contract. “This termination gives rise to the payment of 20 days of salary per year of service, limited to 9 months”, underlines Desigual.