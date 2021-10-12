Did Franck Gastambide break up with Sabrina Ouazani? This answer that bothered Cyril Hanouna

Franck Gastambide was the guest of Touche not at my post this Monday, October 11. Teased by Cyril Hanouna, the actor did not hesitate to do the same.

He wasn’t expecting it. Cyril Hanouna is an animator who does not have his tongue in his pocket. Always very curious, they never hesitate to ask many questions to his guests, especially concerning their private life. Thus, it is therefore no surprise that he mentioned that of Franck Gastambide this Monday, October 11. Come to promote the second season of the series Validé, the actor did not particularly want to make confidences and he made it known. “How are you, Franck? Everything is going well in your life? “, first launched Cyril Hanouna before adding: “I was told that you are the most coveted bachelor in Paris and France now? “. What the main concerned retorted: “Me, I was told that you were the most coveted bachelor in Paris!“. An answer that the host did not expect: “So we kiss, uh … Frankly, I was told it was you. ” But Franck Gastambide has not said his last word: “There must be a misunderstanding, I was told it was you”, he asserted. Embarrassed, Cyril Hanouna wished to close the subject: “Well, listen, it’s nobody. In any case, well done for the new season, and to start again on a good basis. I do not know what to say … You are seriously starting to make me dear!”, he concluded.

A discreet couple. Franck Gastambide is one of those personalities who do not wish to display their private life on social networks and during interviews. While they had been spinning the perfect love for several months, it was finally Sabrina Ouazani who had confirmed the rumors indicating that she was in a relationship with the actor of Validé. “I don’t deny my love story, but it’s ours” had she first explained in the columns of Star TV. Subsequently, she had specified that she did not want to show off her privacy: “For example, posting pictures where we hold hands and where we kiss is not our thing. Me, I grew up in values ​​of modesty“. Both close to Cyril Hanouna, they had made some confidences during their respective passages in the show: “Why don’t you marry her?“, the iconic C8 host asked him. To which Franck Gastambide had replied: “Why ? That’s a good question and I’ll think about it“. If everyone thought that the two lovebirds were still together, Cyril Hanouna’s remark leaves room for doubt concerning a possible separation.

Sabrina Ouazani: does she blame Thierry Ardisson?

While Franck Gastambide and Sabrina Ouazani had chosen to live their relationship in the greatest secrecy, it was Thierry Ardisson who revealed it to the light of day in 2018. “Yes, I was angry with him. But hey, it was not malicious and then when we go in this style of show, we know that we are going to broach the subject of privacy “, had entrusted Sabrina Ouazani to Star TV some months later. A forced revelation that had particularly annoyed the actress.

