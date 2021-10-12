DIRECT. Covid-19: the management of the British government is a historic “failure”

The essential In France, the average number of contaminations over a week continues to decline, but it has stabilized for three days.

The latest assessment in France, in 24 hours, reports 30 deaths. Fewer than 7,000 people are hospitalized against more than 7,000 a week earlier; 1145 are in critical care. The incidence rate tends to stabilize. 75.5% of the total population are fully vaccinated.

A French study of 22.6 million people over 50, vaccinated and unvaccinated, shows that Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines reduce the risk of being hospitalized or dying after a Covid-19 infection by 90% .

Worldwide, at least 4.857 million people have died from the disease. Almost 6.5 billion doses of vaccine have been injected.

Without recommending it to the general population, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends the injection of an additional dose of vaccine for immunocompromised people. She recommends the same for those over 60 who are immunized with vaccines from Chinese companies Sinovac and Sinopharm.

> The events of the day:

11:00. Digitization, a handicap during the crisis? Secours populaire secretary general Henriette Steinberg asks the government to “stop” the digitization of public services “by force”, calling for “humanity”. “Computers are not the way to solve people’s problems,” she said on France 2. The person in charge thus regretted that certain populations, not salaried, passed “under the radar” of “whatever the cost” established during the health crisis. Those “who had never asked for anything from anyone, small businesses, independents, very small structures …” found themselves “with nothing at all, and no knowledge of what it was possible to do in similar situations ”.

10:40 am. Fewer schoolchildren in Paris. The school year started with 6,000 fewer schoolchildren than last year in Paris. This is an unprecedented drop of 5%, reports franceinfo. This is the result of the departure of a number of families since the pandemic. If there is a basic trend linked to property prices that make housing difficult for many families in the capital, the Covid-19 crisis has given the desire to some who can to move to areas with more area.

10:20 am. Fall in auto sales in China. The strains in the semiconductor market caused by the pandemic (which involves both a drop in production due to the restrictions, but also a significant increase in demand as growth returns) are having an impact on the market. auto market in China. In September, sales fell by 19.6%. This is the fifth consecutive month of decline.

10:05 am. Gérard Larcher does not want to give a “blank check” for the extension of the health emergency. The President (LR) of the Senate Gérard Larcher does not want to grant a “blank check” to the government on the extension of the law on the state of health emergency until July 31 and will ask for a new vote in parliament in February. The executive power wants to give itself some leeway in the face of a possible resurgence of the epidemic during the presidential election (April 10 and 24). “It is an attack on individual and collective freedoms, it can only be done under the control of Parliament in a parliamentary democracy,” he said on franceinfo.

9.40am Better for the UK job market. The unemployment rate continued to decline in the United Kingdom during the three months ended at the end of August. It drops to 4.5% against 4.6% for the previous three thanks to the lifting of all health restrictions and before the end of the main employment aid in the face of the pandemic. However, this rate remains 0.5 percentage point higher than before the pandemic. While young people have been particularly hard hit in terms of job losses due to the pandemic, they are particularly benefiting from the recovery with record hires, especially because they work in sectors affected by employee shortages. Finally, the number of salaried workers is higher than it was before the pandemic, a sign that the labor market is recovering from the consequences of the pandemic, according to the National Statistics Office.

9:10. A more difficult year than expected for EasyJet, but good prospects. The airline company EasyJet forecasts a greater loss than expected for the whole of 2021. It therefore decides to waive the payment of any dividend. According to Reuters, EasyJet will lose 1.18 billion euros this year. But the company assures that the recovery is underway and that the outlook for this winter is good.



8:50 am. Corporate bankruptcies at their lowest since 1986. Only 5,300 companies went bankrupt in the third quarter, half as many as normal. After a 38% drop in 2020, bankruptcies are set to drop another 13% this year, bringing them to around 28,000 for the year as a whole, the lowest since 1986. The “whatever the cost” policy »As well as the freezing of procedures from the first confinement and the arranging policy of the Urssaf are the main explanations. The 2022 deadline with guaranteed loan repayments could be a real difficulty and increase the number of bankruptcies. More details in our article.

8:20 am. Spiritual support in California. In the city of Apple Valley, California, a nun provides spiritual support to a patient in a Covid-free area of ​​a medical center.

7:50 a.m. Do waiters have to wear a mask in bars and restaurants? Employees of bars and restaurants are no longer forced to wear masks at work. However, some employers ask them to do so. The president of the Union des métiers et des industries de l’hôtellerie (Umih), Roland Héguy, believes that “if we recommend the wearing of masks for our employees during this winter period (Editor’s note: more favorable to contamination), it is not necessary to make it a legal obligation, in the name of the freedom of the entrepreneur. »More details in our article.

7:20 a.m. A life as if the Covid-19 hardly existed in Serbia. In Serbia, it is as if the pandemic is over. The bars are crowded, masks rare and restrictions almost non-existent. But this is an illusion, because the Balkan country is the world leader in the rate of contamination and the doctors there say “in survival mode”. The vaccination rate peaks at 40% and only 22% among 18-30 year olds. Doctors are asking for strict measures, refused by the political power on the grounds that they would be unenforced and uncontrollable. For the head of the doctors’ union, Rade Panic, government reluctance can be explained by the elections scheduled for the spring and the virulence of vaccine-skeptics.

7 hours. An investment plan to end the crisis. President Emmanuel Macron details in the morning the priority sectors of the “France 2030” plan to “bring out the champions of tomorrow”, in the face of Chinese and American competition and criticism of the “decline” of France. Hydrogen, semiconductors or even electric batteries and small SMR nuclear reactors should be among the areas concerned. This plan will also make it possible to detail the exit strategy from the Covid-19 crisis, which thus takes a third step after that of the emergency measures put in place since March 2020 and that of the 100 billion recovery plan.

6:40 am. No vaccination requirement in Texas. The Republican governor of the US state of Texas, Gregg Abbott, announced Monday that he was prohibiting all entities in his state, including private companies, from imposing a vaccination requirement on their employees or consumers. “The Covid-19 vaccine is safe, effective and is our best defense against the virus, but it should always be voluntary and never forced. The move comes a month after President Joe Biden declared vaccination will be mandatory for 100 million workers, federal government officials and private sector employees.

6:20 am. “Historic” failure of the British government. A damning parliamentary report claims the UK government and its scientific advisers made serious mistakes and accumulated significant delays in dealing with the onset of the pandemic. It is “one of the biggest public health failures the UK has ever seen”. The study, carried out by two parliamentary committees after months of hearings, says Boris Johnson’s government has “deliberately” taken a “gradual and gradual approach” instead of more drastic measures. This “bad” decision, which made the United Kingdom one of the most affected countries in Europe with almost 138,000 deaths, is due in particular to the opinions of scientists who advised the executive power.