DIRECT. Emmanuel Macron wants to develop “innovative small-scale nuclear reactors” and make France “the leader in green hydrogen” by 2030

Emmanuel Macron is currently at the Elysee Palace with a five-year investment plan of 30 billion euros aimed at developing industrial competitiveness and the technologies of the future in France. Follow his speech live.

: The President of the Republic is also announcing support for producers of software, artificial intelligence, or companies specializing in network computing based in France (what is called the sovereign cloud).

: “We must also secure our supply of components”, adds Emmanuel Macron, referring to the shortage of semiconductors that grips many industries. “We must have a European strategy, but also assume that we have a national strategy. We must produce more”, hammers the President of the Republic, announcing an investment of 6 billion euros.

: “We will not achieve all these objectives if we do not secure access to our materials. We are behind in this strategy: the Chinese have better integrated the principle of scarcity of these materials. We must be able to guarantee the supply of plastics and metals, while improving the circular economy to reduce our dependence. “

: “We cannot think of the France of 2030 without taking part in the new space adventure or investing in the field of the seabed.”

: Without giving specific investment figures, Emmanuel Macron calls on cultural professionals to “building the French imagination of tomorrow”. “All the big countries that want to be competitive in this area are building big studios: we have to be part of it”, supports the Head of State, citing competition from foreign productions from Netflix or Amazon.

: “We must have the objective of having at least 20 biomedicines against cancer, chronic diseases including those related to age and to create the medical devices of tomorrow by 2030. “

: “Better living is also better care (…) We have the human capacities, research and practice. predictive. “

: Emmanuel Macron also calls for “invest in healthy, sustainable and traceable food“. In this context, it announces investments in “agricultural robotics, data and genetic diversity for more resilient and solid productions”.

: “Fifth objective: to produce in France by 2030 the first low-carbon aircraft. I think it is quite doable. The best experts tell me: ‘never before 2035’, but they told me a year ago that we would not have a vaccine. So I think I am almost too pessimistic in betting on 2030! France is a major aeronautical country, and we are going to invest heavily. “

: “We must produce in France, by 2030, nearly 2 million electric and hybrid vehicles. We don’t want, as a great automotive nation, to become the greenest nation with vehicles produced outside of our region! “

: “Third objective: to decarbonize our industry. In our strategy for 2030, we have committed to reducing our emissions in this sector by 35% compared to 2015. It is a productive revolution. We are in 2021, and we are at it. 4%. So we have to invest. “

: “Second objective: to become the leader in green hydrogen by 2030. We can still become a leader in this field thanks to our strengths, in particular thanks to nuclear power, which allows us to consume sufficient electricity to carry out electrolysis.”





: “We must fsmall, innovative nuclear reactors with better waste management will emerge in France by 2030. “

: “The strategy for 2030 must lead us to invest 30 billion euros to meet the French growth deficit.”

: “Basically, I fully assume that my country invests in the creation of new fields and apprenticeship to spend less on unemployment insurance and the repair of fates. And it is this change that we must make now. “

: “We have a pressing need to accelerate public investments that create growth, jobs and industrial independence. We have an important debate on public spending, but this debate must not lead us to make serious mistakes. . “

: “What goes with it is that we have to get out of the oppositions between the different research sectors, whose frameworks are being rethought (…), and the opposition between start-ups and industry, which dates from the 20th century and which is false. There is no industrial France against the France of start-ups. “

: “My first conviction is that technological innovation, disruptive innovation and industrialization are much more linked than what we thought until then. We thought for a long time that we could deindustrialize by continuing to be a great nation of innovation and production: I believe it is now established that this is wrong. “

: “The extraordinary acceleration of the world leads me to think that what we have done so far is not enough. If we stay at this level of intensity, we will not catch up or we will fall behind within 10 years to come. So I think the 2030 strategy is needed. “

: “France has been recreating industrial jobs for two years, whereas it has been losing some since 2008. We have reached a level of apprentices and work-study students that we had never reached, despite the health crisis.”

: “For a little over 4 years, we have started to have a strategy to respond to the major transformations in the world. It is starting to produce results.”

: “If we had only depended on what France produces – and I say this to those tempted by nationalism – we would not yet have a vaccine [contre le Covid-19], because France still does not produce a messenger RNA vaccine. “

: “We must also learn this lesson from the crisis: chosen and relative dependence is one thing, but we must rebuild the terms of a French and European productive independence.”

: “The pandemic has made us feel our vulnerability. We remembered that we belong to the order of the living. (…) The first lesson we must learn is that we are deeply vulnerable to the living. second is our dependence on foreign countries: 18 months ago, we were all subject to the lack of masks. “

: “The transformation of uses linked to digital technology is causing a profound change in the way we organize ourselves in society.”

