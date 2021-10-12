Djerba-Sommet de la Francophonie: Despite his participation in the OIF session, Khalbous did not reveal all the elements.



The former Minister of Higher Education, also rector of the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie, Slim Khalbous announced today October 12, 2021 on his page that the Francophonie Summit will be maintained in Djerba but postponed to the fall 2022.

“The Permanent Council of La Francophonie, in which I had the pleasure of participating today, has just decided to leave to Tunisia the organization of the world summit of La Francophonie in Djerba with a postponement of one year”, he said without giving more details on the reasons for this postponement or the parties who wanted to sabotage his organization in Tunisia.

“Bravo to the Tunisian diplomacy for its excellent work carried out to defend the interests of our country. Mabrouk! Djerba 2022», We read in this post.





Indeed, the International Organization of La Francophonie revealed in a statement made public on its official website, that the decision to postpone the 18th Francophonie Summit was taken in order to “allow Tunisia to be able to organize this important body. in the most optimal conditions ”.

The OIF also recommended the holding “as soon as possible, of an extraordinary session of the Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie” to validate the report or… not.

