Doctor Strange is definitely the most powerful character in the MCU

Would Doctor Strange be erected as the most powerful wizard in the MCU, to the point of snatching the crown from Scarlet Witch? In any case, this is what Marvel would seek to make us understand, and to demonstrate progressively in view of phase 4 of the MCU, and the respective outputs of Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as Doctor Strange in The Multiverse Of Madness.

DOCTOR STRANGE VS SCARLET WITCH

The debate has raged since the events of the series WandaVision, where the witch Agatha Harkness clearly took a stand for the Scarlet Witch by announcing that the latter was more powerful than Doctor Strange. As a reminder, fans were able to experience the extent of Wanda Maximoff’s powers during the miniseries. WandaVision, especially with the use of chaos magic, which allows him to distort reality on a large scale. A rare form of magic that Doctor Strange does not have access to, and which he even denied until its existence.

The debate also revolves around their respective clash with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Indeed, Scarlet Witch showed the extent of her talent against the Mad Titan as she almost came to the end. On Doctor Strange’s side, while he doesn’t have that same raw talent, lhas full knowledge of his powers, his experience and his strategic side make him a formidable opponent, we’ve noticed against that same Thanos. Yet in one of our previous posts you voted a majority for Scarlet Witch.

THE TURNING WHAT IF …

WARNING: this article contains big spoils related to episode 9 of What If …? in its entirety. Don’t read on if you don’t want to read it.





However, within season 1 of the series What If … Doctor Strange has clearly gained momentum, to the point of rekindling controversy. His integration into episode 4 allowed us to (re) familiarize ourselves with him, and to see the extent of his magic, especially when he accumulates incredible powers by absorbing mystical and demonic beings, or during his invocation of the sprawling beast. Equally epic is the fight between good and bad Stephen Strange.

The final episode confirmed all the power of the supreme sorcerer. Let’s talk about Dark Doctor Strange Supreme, which unlocks a multiversal portal, and brings the Zombies from Episode 5 back into battle against Ultron. This same Doctor Strange who imprisons Killmonger and Arnim Zola in a pocket dimension, after their attempt to seize the Infinity Stones.

A big responsibility for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Although this is a different version within another temporality, everything suggests that Doctor Strange is capable of harnessing such powers. Especially since fans would certainly be disappointed to see the wizard regress in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness following the events of What If … And given that the safety of the multiverse will be on the line when it next appears in the MCU, there’s no doubt its power will be increased tenfold.

In this capacity, Michael Waldron, chief writer of the series Loki, had spoken a little more about Doctor Strange in The Multiverse Of Madness during an interview in August on Geek Vibes Podcast:

I think Stephen Strange has been through so much between the first movie and now. The first movie was about where he came from, and how he became a wizard, but now he’s been through it all. He’s fought Thanos, and he’s sort of at the peak of his powers.

Here is what promises to be in any case very attractive on paper, as the two superheroes are different in their approach. On your side, Do you think Doctor Strange has dethroned Scarlet Witch, and more, is the most powerful character in the MCU?