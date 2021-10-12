Donnarumma gets AC Milan logo tattoo (temporarily)

Gianluigi Donnarumma admitted to having been touched by the whistles received by the Milanese public on his return to San Siro for Italy-Spain. He had a temporary logo from his former club tattooed as a sign of affection.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (22) was visited by an Italian satirical program “La Iene” during the rally with Italy last week. The Italian goalkeeper mentioned in particular the whistles received by the public of San Siro during the meeting between Spain and Italy (2-1), in the semifinals of the League of Nations. Milan fans criticized him for his departure from PSG last summer after refusing to extend with AC Milan, his training club that he finally left free.

“I spent eight years in Milan and so it’s always an emotion to come back to San Siro, he admitted. The whistling disappointment is normal. I grew up here and have always been a fan. from Milan, the eight-year-olds are not easily forgotten. “





“OK” to get a real tattoo in honor of AC Milan

As a sign of peace and attachment to the Lombard club, he even agreed to have the AC Milan logo temporarily tattooed on his right forearm. Just below the one – permanent – representing the European champion’s trophy won with the Nazionale last summer. “Always the rossoneri heart”, smiles the PSG player.

The journalist then invited him to go to a tattoo artist in the French capital to make a real one to the glory of his former club. “Let’s see, let’s see … ok it’s good!”, He replied. “I will always love the Milan fans, adds Gigio. I will always be one of them.” He will also continue his French lessons. “I’m taking classes to learn the language, he says. How’s it going? I’m learning slowly.”