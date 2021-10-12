Donnarumma to tattoo AC Milan logo on forearm / France / Paris Saint-Germain / SOFOOT.com

“I’m disgusted by the whistles on Gigio, and I wonder why AC Milan haven’t officially stepped in to distance themselves from those in charge, in order to defend Donnarumma in one way or another. Did he kill anyone? ” , was angry Mino Raiola, agent of Gianluigi Donnarumma, following the hostile reception of some supporters of the Squadra Azzurra, but above all Rossoneri in San Siro. Touched by these whistles and ready to do anything to regain the hearts of Milan fans, the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper could get the club logo tattooed.

In front of millions of viewers, Donnarumma promised to get the AC Milan logo tattooed on his right forearm. In a new episode of The Iene, program broadcast in prime time on Italia 1, the current goalkeeper of the capital club has made the crest of his heart club in ephemeral tattoo. “I will always be rossonero of heart” , he said when the reporter asked him if he was ready to get the AC Milan logo tattooed for good, before adding: “Let’s see, let’s see … Ok, Ok.”

Soon in Ink master.

MD