DOR7586X built-in oven test: De Dietrich strikes a blow

The DOR7586X cannot deny its origins, if only by the presence of the famous copper macaroon decorated with the hunting horn. Above all, the control panel is easily recognizable. The huge dial is there, slightly offset to the right, right next to a screen divided into two parts. A set of sensitive keys on the left completes the picture, above a drop-down door with a black rim and a brushed aluminum handle. We are far from the counting of the AEG BPE642120M.
However, the handling of the DOR7586X does not suffer in the least from this refined aesthetic. All of this is done using the dial which, in its center, accommodates a validation button. After turning on the appliance, you reach the manual mode page which allows you to choose the cooking mode: natural convection, hot air … A rotation of the dial, pressing the central button, and that’s it.
After this first step, we move on to setting the temperature, the duration or the end of cooking time, always by turning the knob and choosing the parameter to modify thanks to – you guessed it – the dial. One last press on the central key and everything is validated. All that remains is to repeat the process for the other aspects of the programming (temperature, time, etc.) before selecting the start of cooking, pressing the button on the dial one last time so that the process begins.
Once cooking has been stopped by the timer or the user, the main home page is accessed. This is different from the page displayed when starting up the DOR7586X and gives access to the classic manual mode (called “expert” by De Dietrich) that we mentioned above, but also to the one using the functions steam of the DOR7586X, logically named “steam expert”. There are also two cooking assistants (one classic and one dedicated to steam), a page dedicated to low temperature cooking, the options tab, access to the various maintenance operations (emptying, descaling, steam cleaning ) and, finally, setting up the timer.
In our opinion, it would have been more logical if it was precisely this main home page that is displayed when the DOR7586X is started up rather than the manual mode tab. To reach it after turning on the oven, press the sensitive key adorned with three horizontal bars, which is an additional manipulation.
The cooking assistant, in fact, has a wide range of preparations ranging from chicken breast to fish fillet to roast beef. Above all, it is very easy to use thanks to the screen which displays the name of the preparations in full. We can therefore forget the paper manual which serves as an index on less sophisticated ovens to match the alpha-numeric codes of the segment displays with the name of the preparations.
As an oven with steam functions worthy of the name, the DOR7586X houses a water tank whose filling opening, decorated with a blue diode, is located at the top left. As is already the case with the vast majority of devices of this type, it is possible to proceed to the filling at any time, by pressing and holding the back button. In addition, the DOR7586X provides access to the tank when it judges that there is not enough water left before steaming. Be careful, the operation is not obvious as the opening is narrow.
De Dietrich supplies the classic grill and drip pan (one copy of each) to which are added a pair of half-racks (to be attached to the drip pan), as well as a perforated dish specially designed for the use of steam.
The cooking modes available on the DOR7586 are numerous and will suit both experienced chefs and novices in the kitchen.
We therefore find the traditional natural convection, rotating heat (the annular resistance and the fan work together), combined heat (all the resistances are used as well as the fan), eco cooking, ventilated grill, ventilated floor, variable grill, keeping warm , thawing, bread and, finally, drying. The presence of a steam generator adds to these standard modes several other possibilities exploiting the humidity in the cavity: 100% steam, traditional ventilated steam, ventilated steam grill, hot air steam and regeneration of the bread from the day before.
The Cooking Assistant is also divided into two main categories, one focusing on recipes using steam, the other more classic. In either case, the selection of dishes seems rather relevant and comprehensive. Of course, you won’t find the automatic program for baking a Yorkshire-style pudding, as the Asko OCS8678G allows with its 160 automatic programs. Good point, the tree structure used by De Dietrich is very logical and novice cooks will find the automatic program of the dish they are about to cook without wandering too much. And what does not spoil anything, the large screen facilitates the handling of the automatic assistant since the categories, sub-categories and name of the preparations are written in full. If that was not enough, pictograms still help the user to find his way around.
De Dietrich DOR7586X demonstrates excellent cooking performance. It is already very fast to increase the temperature inside the muffle from 25 ° C to 185 ° C. In fact, in ventilated heat mode, it only took 4 min 10 s for this operation to be successful. In static mode, we wait 10 s more. It is one of the fastest devices in our comparison.
The temperature stability is excellent, whether using the static heat mode or the forced heat mode.
The curve is almost straight and there is no overcooking or undercooking phase, even at low intensity and close together. Therefore, cooks will not be able to put the hat on their oven if the soufflé does not rise or fall too quickly at the end of cooking.
Small precision: these excellent performances are valid at 200 ° C as at 250 ° C. To be a bit finicky, stabilization takes a bit of time – allow a good 20 minutes.
The heat in eco mode is less stable. It will therefore only be used to heat dishes that are less demanding in terms of cooking quality, such as a dish of lasagna or a vegetable tian.
Finally, we notice that the eight curves (which symbolize the temperature recorded at different places of the cavity) are very close to each other. This means that the temperature is distributed evenly throughout the enclosure. All cookies on a baking sheet will be browned the same way, regardless of their location, near the door or the bottom of the muffle.
De Dietrich ovens are generally quite energy intensive. The DOR7586X is no exception, even if there is no particular peak in consumption.
In static heat mode, it needs 0.81 kWh to reach the end of our consumption test lasting 45 min and which consists of going from 25 ° C to 200 ° C, then keeping this temperature in the mitten. The forced heat mode is barely less energy intensive: this time it takes 0.80 kWh to reach the end of the exercise.
Of course, the eco mode is less greedy and requires only 0.69 kWh. However, as we have seen, temperature stability is not guaranteed and we will therefore avoid using it for very delicate cooking.