DOR7586X built-in oven test: De Dietrich strikes a blow

The DOR7586X cannot deny its origins, if only by the presence of the famous copper macaroon decorated with the hunting horn. Above all, the control panel is easily recognizable. The huge dial is there, slightly offset to the right, right next to a screen divided into two parts. A set of sensitive keys on the left completes the picture, above a drop-down door with a black rim and a brushed aluminum handle. We are far from the counting of the AEG BPE642120M.

The finishing qualities are impeccable.

However, the handling of the DOR7586X does not suffer in the least from this refined aesthetic. All of this is done using the dial which, in its center, accommodates a validation button. After turning on the appliance, you reach the manual mode page which allows you to choose the cooking mode: natural convection, hot air … A rotation of the dial, pressing the central button, and that’s it. After this first step, we move on to setting the temperature, the duration or the end of cooking time, always by turning the knob and choosing the parameter to modify thanks to – you guessed it – the dial. One last press on the central key and everything is validated. All that remains is to repeat the process for the other aspects of the programming (temperature, time, etc.) before selecting the start of cooking, pressing the button on the dial one last time so that the process begins.

The control panel display makes it easy to get started.

Once cooking has been stopped by the timer or the user, the main home page is accessed. This is different from the page displayed when starting up the DOR7586X and gives access to the classic manual mode (called “expert” by De Dietrich) that we mentioned above, but also to the one using the functions steam of the DOR7586X, logically named “steam expert”. There are also two cooking assistants (one classic and one dedicated to steam), a page dedicated to low temperature cooking, the options tab, access to the various maintenance operations (emptying, descaling, steam cleaning ) and, finally, setting up the timer. In our opinion, it would have been more logical if it was precisely this main home page that is displayed when the DOR7586X is started up rather than the manual mode tab. To reach it after turning on the oven, press the sensitive key adorned with three horizontal bars, which is an additional manipulation. The cooking assistant, in fact, has a wide range of preparations ranging from chicken breast to fish fillet to roast beef. Above all, it is very easy to use thanks to the screen which displays the name of the preparations in full. We can therefore forget the paper manual which serves as an index on less sophisticated ovens to match the alpha-numeric codes of the segment displays with the name of the preparations.

The opening of the tank is a bit small.

As an oven with steam functions worthy of the name, the DOR7586X houses a water tank whose filling opening, decorated with a blue diode, is located at the top left. As is already the case with the vast majority of devices of this type, it is possible to proceed to the filling at any time, by pressing and holding the back button. In addition, the DOR7586X provides access to the tank when it judges that there is not enough water left before steaming. Be careful, the operation is not obvious as the opening is narrow.

The closed and open DOR7586X.

