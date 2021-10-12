Drogba confirms being banned from Velodrome

It is a season in which the supporters of theOlympic Marseille still remember. Not so much for the overall performance of their team, as for those of Didier Drogba. Recruited by OM in the summer of 2003, the Ivorian dazzled everyone by slamming 32 goals in 55 matches (all competitions), notably allowing Marseille to reach the final of the UEFA Cup. But his departure at the end of the season changed the situation somewhat.

A change that has taken place over time. Constantly dreaming of a possible return of the player to the Canebière, the supporters ended up getting bored and resenting the one who spent his time proclaiming his love for a team whose colors he will never wear again until the end of his career. On several occasions, resentment was expressed in the bays of the Vélodrome, as when this equivocal banner appeared at the Vélodrome in 2017: “ Drogba, stop saying you love OM. You earn in 1 month what we will never have in 1 life. Don’t be the mourner and go back to China! “





“I had been asked not to come back”

Asked about the subject by La Provence, Didier Drogba confirmed that he was not welcome at the Vélodrome: “ So to be honest, I was asked not to come back to the Vélodrome … “If he still played a match in the Marseille stadium with Chelsea, within the framework of the Champions League (2010), the Ivorian will therefore have the opportunity to push back this famous grass Wednesday, October 13, for a charitable meeting.