“Educate your kids”: Mamadou and Majda Sakho’s stroke of blood after the terrible affront to their daughter

Footballer Mamadou Sakho and his wife Majda expressed their anger on Instagram. The couple published stories in which they told and denounced an act of racism suffered by their daughter.

We are used to seeing him with a smile on social networks. But this Saturday, October 9, Mamadou and Majda Sakho took to Instagram to express their anger. In stories, the couple recounted a painful episode affecting their 6-year-old daughter Sienna. The little girl had indeed had to face a act of racism at school. Another child refused to invite her to her birthday party because of the little girl’s skin color.

“Today I was very angry: the reason for my anger, my love girl Sienna was the victim of racism for the first time. In France, at school “, Majda Sakho explained in a long Instagram story. After spending several years in England where he played for clubs Liverpool and Crystal Palace, footballer Mamadou Sakho and his family have settled in Montpellier. A difficult return to France when they had never been confronted with racism when they lived in England. “Never in eight years in England, she had been confronted with this and well let me tell you that fortunately her father and I have been preparing her from an early age to forge her identity and to face this kind of reactions that she will encounter in her life because yes racism is well anchored today. I just didn’t think she was going to face it at such a young age. “, added Majda Sakho, particularly touched by this event. She also wanted to send a message to parents so that such acts do not happen again: “Educate your kids, lazy about your stupidity and intolerance.”

A happy couple and parents with three children

Majda and Mamadou Sakho are the happy ones parents of three children, Aida and Sienna, two young girls aged 8 and 6, and a 3 year old boy named Tidiane. They recently allowed television cameras to discover their daily lives since they participated in the show Champions: footballing families, broadcast on TFX.

In a video published in story, the “Sakho Family” still held brought a message of peace and tolerance: “Who cares about the color of the skin, the important thing is the heart.” concluded the small family.

