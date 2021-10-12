Elizabeth II first appears in public with a cane

Queen Elizabeth II was seen on Tuesday walking with a cane, which is very rare, despite her advanced age.

It may be a detail for you, but for the British it is a shock. Queen Elizabeth II was seen walking with a cane on Tuesday. An accessory that she has certainly already used during a public engagement in 2004, but she had just undergone knee surgery.

The 95-year-old Queen, dressed in a blue ensemble, coat and matching hat, attended a celebration at Westminster Abbey on the occasion of the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an organization in support of soldiers and veterans of the British army.





Operation London Bridge

To access the abbey, she did not use the main entrance but took another entrance to shorten her journey. Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Queen at the age of 25, Elizabeth II has more than six decades of reign. Despite her recent widowhood, after more than 73 years of marriage with Prince Philip, who died on April 9 at the age of 99, the sovereign continues to honor many official commitments. And she was seen in June 2020, riding a horse near Windsor Castle.

Last September, the British were shocked to learn the details of Operation London Bridge, the protocol planned at the time of the sovereign’s disappearance, which leaked to the press.